5 portable chargers to keep your devices powered on the go

Portable chargers, sometimes known as power banks, have transformed how we power our electronics throughout the day. These small and light devices have become our lifelines, giving us a portable energy source to charge our electronics while traveling. Tanks to these little devices, the days of desperately looking for a power outlet or constantly monitoring your battery capacity are long gone.

This article lists the top five portable chargers for keeping your devices powered while you're on the move.

5 portable chargers for long-lasting power

1) Shargeek Storm 2 (‎$169.15)

The Shargeek Storm 2 is a powerful and versatile portable charger that is perfect for people who need to keep their devices charged on the go. With its massive 25600mAh capacity and support for up to 100W output, it can charge most laptops, smartphones, and tablets multiple times. Its built-in IPS display provides valuable information and customization options.

Crafted from top-notch materials, the power bank boasts dustproof, shockproof, and waterproof properties, ensuring enhanced durability. Although it is slightly heavier than some other power banks, it remains portable enough to be carried around easily.

With Quick Charge 4+ and Power Delivery 3.0 support, the Shargeek Storm 2 offers fast and reliable charging. Overall, it's an excellent power bank with sufficient power, features, and durability.

2) Anker 737 PowerCore 24K ($149.99)

The Anker 737 PowerCore 24K is an exceptional choice for travelers, gamers, and anyone seeking a reliable portable charger. Boasting a massive 24,000mAh battery capacity, this power bank ensures multiple charges for your iPhones and can even power up a MacBook. With its impressive 140W power output, fast charging is guaranteed for all your devices.

The built-in digital display and pass-through charging feature are useful add-ons. While it may come at a higher price and be slightly less portable, the Anker 737 PowerCore 24K delivers outstanding performance and is backed by an 18-month warranty.

If you're in search of a high-capacity and feature-rich charging solution, this portable charger is undoubtedly a worthwhile investment.

3) Ugreen 145W Power Bank ($149.99)

The Ugreen 145W Power Bank is an impressive high-capacity portable charger suitable for a wide range of devices. Boasting an impressive 25,000mAh battery and a robust 145W output, it is one of the most powerful options available.

The power bank features three USB-C ports, including one with 100W output for fast laptop charging and two ports with 65W output each, allowing for the simultaneous charging of multiple devices. There's also a USB-A port with an 18W output. Despite its bulkiness, the power bank remains portable and is made from durable materials. The digital display is convenient, but it lacks a battery level indicator for individual ports.

While the Ugreen 145W Power Bank is on the expensive side, its reliability and versatility make it a worthwhile investment for anyone in need of a powerful charging solution.

4) Anker 325 PowerCore Essential 20K (‎$49.99)

The Anker 325 PowerCore Essential 20K is a highly reliable and compact portable charger renowned for its impressive power capacity of 20,000mAh, which can power all your gadgets for an entire day. It can charge most smartphones up to five times or a tablet up to two times. Its sleek and lightweight design sets it apart, and it will easily fit in your backpack.

It even comes with a travel pouch for added convenience and protection. Additionally, it supports rapid charging up to 18W, so your devices will recharge quickly.

Overall, the Anker 325 PowerCore Essential 20K provides a durable and dependable charging solution for your on-the-go lifestyle.

5) INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger ($17.99)

The INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger is a cost-effective and dependable power bank that provides exceptional value for your money. With its 10000mAh capacity, it ensures you stay connected while traveling since it can charge most smartphones two or three times before it runs out of juice.

Supporting both USB-A and USB-C ports, it offers versatility for charging various devices. Its standout feature is its rapid charging capability, which supports Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery 2.0 for efficient and speedy charging. Although it lacks a built-in display and has only two output ports, the INIU 10000mAh delivers reliable performance. Its sturdy construction and integrated bright LED flashlight are additional advantages.

In conclusion, this portable charger is an excellent choice when affordability and dependability are your priorities.

