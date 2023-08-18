PS1 Classics on PS5: List of games, size, prices, and more

The PlayStation 5 (PS5) has brought a new dimension to gaming, but it's also a gateway to the past, allowing players to explore the iconic PS1 classics. This guide is your resource for everything about playing PS1 classics on the PS5, from the list of available games to their prices and more. Whether you're a veteran looking to revisit old favorites or a novice eager to discover the games that shaped the industry, this guide will provide all the information you need.

A brief overview of the PS Plus subscription

PlayStation Plus, which debuted in 2010, has become a cornerstone of online gaming on PlayStation systems, including the PS5. It began as a simple platform for gamers to communicate and compete, with a few free games available each month.

However, it has developed and changed over time to meet the diverse demands of the gaming community.

PlayStation Plus Premium

Sony's recent initiatives reflect an understanding of the gaming community's diverse preferences. This shift in strategy is more than a mere expansion of choices, as it's a targeted response to evolving expectations.

By offering tailored experiences across all PlayStation platforms, Sony is not only meeting the demands of today's players but also ensuring that the PlayStation experience continues to resonate with its audience, fostering engagement and satisfaction.

Game Catalog: Access to hundreds of games, including AAA titles and indie gems.

Game Trials: Try out new games with extended trial periods before purchasing.

Cloud Streaming: Play a vast library of games on demand, with a minimum internet speed of 5mbps (15 Mbps for 1080p).

Classics Catalog: Dive into the nostalgia with the Classics Catalog, featuring iconic PlayStation games.

PlayStation Plus Extra

With the PlayStation Plus Essential plan on the PS5, subscribers receive a foundational set of benefits, complemented by access to the Game Catalog. This extensive collection features hundreds of games available for download, allowing players to explore a wide variety of gaming experiences, from renowned titles to hidden gems.

Core PlayStation Plus Benefits: Enjoy all the essential features of PlayStation Plus.

Game Catalog: Download and explore hundreds of games, ranging from the latest releases to timeless classics.

PS1 games available on PlayStation Plus Premium

As part of the PlayStation Plus Premium tier, Sony has curated a selection of PS1 classics, complete with a "new user interface" that allows players to save anywhere, rewind, and apply screen filters for select titles.

This thoughtful integration ensures a seamless and enhanced gaming experience, breathing new life into these timeless classics. Here's the list of PS1 games available (all games are included for free in the premium subscription):

Worms Armageddon ($4.99)

Tekken 2 ($)

Syphon Filter 3 ($6.99)

Resident Evil Director's Cut (Included in Premium)

Ridge Racer Type 4 ($9.99)

Jumping Flash! ($9.99)

Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee ($4.99)

Hot Shots Golf 2 ($9.99)

Worms ($9.99)

Wild Arms 2 ($9.99)

Syphon Filter 2 ($6.99)

Herc's Adventure ($4.99)

Worms World Party ($4.99)

The Legend of Dragoon ($9.99)

Ape Escape ($6.99)

Hot Shots Golf ($9.99)

Syphon Filter ($6.99)

Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue! ($5.99)

Harvest Moon: Back to Nature ($5.99)

Wild Arms ($9.99)

Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus ($9.99)

I.Q Intelligent Qube ($9.99)

Mr. Driller ($9.99)

Star Wars Demolition ($4.99)

The inclusion of PS1 classics in the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription is like opening a treasure chest of gaming history. It's a journey down memory lane for those who grew up playing these games. For newbies, it's an opportunity to learn about the games that paved the way for today's gaming world.

Setup PS1 games on the PS5

While the architecture of the PS5 is engineered for the future, it offers a nuanced pathway to the past, specifically the PS1 era, through the PlayStation Plus service. This digital platform hosts a curated selection of emulated PS1 games, downloadable from the PlayStation Network (PSN).

However, original PS1 discs are incompatible with the PS5, and the library is confined to a select roster. The absence of native backward compatibility with PS1, PS2, or PS3 titles underscores Sony's strategic focus on next-generation gaming experiences.

PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra are exciting additions to Sony's subscription services for the PS5, offering more choices and features to gamers. Whether you are a casual gamer or a hardcore enthusiast, these new tiers provide options to enhance your gaming experience on the PS5 platform.