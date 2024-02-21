How to play PS5 games on Apple Vision Pro?

Since the launch of Apple's latest VR headset, many have been wondering about playing PS5 games on Apple Vision Pro. With this device, you can play games on a floating screen. Moreover, instead of controllers, you can interact with apps or games in the latest headset using physical inputs like motion gestures, eye tracking, and speech recognition.

Unfortunately, at this time, the Vision Pro cannot be used to display PS5 games directly. And there is no official announcement from Apple or Sony for the integration. However, you can use third-party applications like Mirror Play to connect PS5 to Apple’s VR headset.

In this article, we'll cover how you can play PS5 games on the Apple Vision Pro and discuss any problems you might face.

Can you play PS5 games on Apple Vision Pro?

Connecting the PS5 with Vision Pro (Image via Apple)

In short, yes. You can play your favorite PS5 titles on the Vision Pro, but there is no official way to do it now. You cannot connect the Apple Vision Pro directly to the PS5 console.

Any connection between these two is only possible through third-party solutions. These apps work wirelessly, streaming the display output from the game console to the headset.

Dan Lowe, a principal tech animator at Sony Santa Monica, also posted a video on X, streaming God of War Ragnarok, one of the most popular PS5 games on Apple Vision Pro using the MirrorPlay app.

Expand Tweet

How to connect PS5 to Apple Vision Pro

Play PS5 games on Vision Pro(Image via PlayStation)

1) Enable remote play on PS5:

Go to the settings.

Head to the system.

Select Remote Play and toggle it on.

2) Login to the MirrorPlay app on Apple Vision Pro:

Download and install the MirrorPlay app.

Log in with your PlayStation ID.

3) Choose a connection method:

Choose from Local Connect or Remote Connect based on your preference. Local Connect is more stable, and Remote Connect is handy when you are away from the console.

4) Connect PS5 to Vision Pro:

Go to the home screen of Vision Pro.

Initiate the connection.

Once connected, you can enjoy PS5 games on Vision Pro.

What are the problems with playing PS5 games on Apple Vision Pro?

PS5 and Vision Pro connection issue (Image via Apple)

The biggest drawback of connecting PS5 to the Vision Pro is the input lag and potential instability, a common issue with any third-party streaming or mirroring solution. Moreover, these tools might not be fully compatible with every PS5 game.

Other than that, expect to see black bars on either side when playing PS5 games on Apple Vision Pro due to the different aspect ratios of the devices. You'll be seeing a mirror image of the game in the iPad aspect ratio and not the 16:9 output of the TV.

Dependence on internet speed is also a factor to consider. You will need a fast and stable network connection to get high-quality streaming. Any fluctuations or low bandwidth can significantly impact the gaming experience.

And if all things are good, you might feel uncomfortable wearing the Apple Vision Pro for a long gaming session. Many users have returned their headsets due to this issue.

Playing PS5 games on Apple Vision Pro will be a great experience. Although you will need third-party support to get things to work, it will be worth playing on a giant, movable screen.

Check out other Apple Vision Pro articles:

How to watch the Super Bowl on Apple Vision Pro? || Is Apple Vision Pro sold out? || Will Vision Pro require an iPhone or Macbook to work?