ROG Phone 7 vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Is this the new mid-range?

Asus' latest gaming-centric smartphone, the ROG Phone 7, was announced recently in select markets worldwide and is set to arrive with probably the best gaming hardware one can find. But you might wonder if a midrange smartphone like the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G can compete against this flagship offering from Asus.

The Asus ROG Phone 7 has all the flagship features, and its bigger sibling comes with even better specifications. The phone will be available for pre-order in select markets, and buyers can also purchase some cool gaming accessories along with it. However, people in the US who are drooling over these phones will have to wait, as the ROG Phone 7 series is expected to launch sometime in the second half of 2022.

With regards to European pricing, the vanilla ROG Phone 7 starts from €999 for the base 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. So in the following parts, we have provided a thorough analysis of the ROG Phone 7 vs. the Galaxy A53 to help clear up any doubts you may have. We also give a fair conclusion based on their features and specifications.

Samsung’s Galaxy A53 ticks all the boxes of a midrange phone but falls short of ROG Phone 7 in a few aspects

The midrange king of last year, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, starts from $350 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. With such a massive price gap, you might wonder what critical differences exist between the two smartphones and whether it is worth investing more for the ROG Phone 7, whenever available here.

Category Asus ROG Phone 7 Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Exynos 1280 RAM 12GB/16GB 6GB/8GB Display 6.78 Inch AMOLED, 165Hz refresh rate, 1500 nits peak 6.5 Inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits peak Main Cameras 50 MP f/1.7, Primary Camera (24 mm focal length, 1.56" sensor size, 1.0µm pixel size) 13 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera (13 mm focal length) 5 MP f/2.0, Macro Camera 64 MP f/1.5, Wide Angle, Primary Camera (26 mm focal length) 12 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 5 MP, f/2.4, Macro Camera5 MP, f/2.4, Depth Camera Video Recording Upto 8K at 24 FPS Upto 4K at 30 FPS Storage 26GB/512GB 128GB/256GB Battery 6000 mAh 5000 mAh Charging Speed 65W 25W Accessories Yes No Price Starts at €999 Starts at $350

Processor

The Asus ROG Phone 7 is powered by the newest and fastest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. This flagship processor has an eight-core CPU and can easily handle even the most demanding tasks. This premium CPU is further supported with up to 16GB of DDR5X RAM to ensure peak performance in the most challenging tasks.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G comes with the company's own Exynos 1280 chipset, an octa-core CPU. This processor has excellent battery efficiency thanks to its 5nm manufacturing process.

The Qualcomm 8 Gen 2 chipset has demonstrated that it is likely the fastest chipset for Android OS, with its performance with other flagship phones. It's also on par with Apple's A16 Bionic, with Antutu scores of more than 12 million.

Camera

You could believe that Asus skimped on its cameras because most ROG phones carry the reputation of being gaming smartphones. But that's undoubtedly not the case because it has a stunning triple primary camera system. The 50MP main camera on the ROG Phone 7 has a 13 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. Moreover, instead of a telephoto sensor, it has a 5MP macro sensor for excellent close-up photographs.

With a 64MP primary camera, 12MP ultrawide, a 5MP macro, and even a 5MP depth sensor, the A53 5G features a considerably more flexible camera arrangement. Therefore, we think there is a tie in this department. However, we can only provide additional information after we access the photographs taken by the ROG Phone 7.

Display

Historically, Asus ROG Phones have had the industry's fastest refresh rate screens. The 6.78-inch, 165Hz AMOLED screen on the ROG Phone is no exception, as it supports a maximum brightness of 1500 nits. Additionally, it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The Super AMOLED display on the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has a peak refresh rate of 120Hz. Additionally, it is smaller, measuring 6.5 inches, with Gorilla Glas 5 protection. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A53's max brightness is only 800 nits, which might not suffice for many in peak outdoor conditions.

Battery

The 6,000 mAh battery of the ASUS ROG Phone7 is enough for most gamers, and the phone also supports 65W rapid charging. Meanwhile, the 5,000 mAh battery of the Galaxy A53 5G supports Samsung's industry-standard 25W fast charging. The ROG Phone 7 excels in this area since the A53 5G also does not include a charger in the package.

The Asus gaming phone also offers 10W reverse wireless charging, an additional feature worth mentioning. The Samsung Galaxy A53 comes without support for emergency power backups for your secondary devices.

The Samsung A 53 5G will still be the preferred midrange smartphone for casual users, although Asus's flagship phone is the clear winner in most areas. The ROG Phone 7 is still a brand-new gadget that has yet to be put to much testing, and hence we comment on its longevity.

With that stated, Asus' most recent gaming champion is unquestionably a force to be feared. It should be your first pick if you want to play top-tier Android games for an extended period, as it can outperform most of the 2023 flagship smartphones in most situations.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

