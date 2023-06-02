When will Apple AR/VR headset launch? All rumors, specs, price, and more explained

The Apple AR/VR headset will be one of the most highlighted releases in the upcoming Apple World Wide Developers Conference 2023. Leaks suggest that Apple has named it Reality Pro AR/VR headset. This headset will be the company's first step into the mixed-reality domain.

Mixed reality is the future of technology, and it's still under development. Meta has created its own Metaverse and recently unveiled the Meta Quest 3 VR headset. Similarly, Google released Glass, which packed advanced interactive AR technology. But that ultimately failed. The Apple AR/VR headset has been a prime topic for Apple analysts and leakers for a long time.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has been working on this technology for around seven years. Now, Apple might release the device to get into competition with Meta. But how does it stand up against the others? What are its features? What is its price? And most importantly, when does it release? This article will review every known fact and rumor about the Apple AR/VR headset.

Apple AR/VR headset release date and expected price

Apple is expected to launch its AR/VR headset during the keynote of AWWDC 2023 on June 5. But there are several rumors and speculations about Apple Reality Pro's release date. Expert Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently mentioned that Apple had delayed its production further to the Q3 of 2023, and we may not see it on the AWWDC 2023. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, on the other hand, mentioned that Apple does not have high hopes for its AR/VR headset but will introduce it during the AWWDC 2023.

The expected MSRP of the AR/VR headset is $3000, which will put it into a similar range as the HoloLens 2 and Magic Leap 2. This headset supposedly costs $1500 to the manufacturer, with its most expensive part being the display. Apple reportedly expects a sale of 10 million units in the first year of its launch.

Apple AR/VR headset: Expected specs and features

Ross Young @DSCCRoss You want more, I will give you more: Micro OLED specs for Apple's AR/VR headset:

We have massive leaks and speculations about the upcoming Apple Reality Pro AR/VR headset. Let's start with the most exciting factor, the display. For a long time, it has been rumored to feature two 4K micro OLED displays for a total 8K resolution. According to the renowned display analyst Ross Young, each of the 1.41 inches displays will feature 4000 PPI pixel density and up to 5000 peak brightness.

Japanese tech giant Sony is supposed to manufacture these High Dynamic Range (HDR) supported displays with 120 degrees field of view. HDR technology is still absent on any other VR headsets in the market. A VR headset display reaching 5000 nits peak brightness is also pretty amazing. Apple is supposed to use a Pancake display for its AR/VR headset. Some of the more expensive Pancake lenses are thinner and lighter than the Fresnel lenses available in most VR headsets.

Apple plans to provide a separate battery pack for the AR/VR headset. It is expected to be sized like two iPhone 14 Pro Max stacked on each other. Users will have to attach it to their waist and connect it to the headset via a Magsafe cable.

The Apple AR/VR headset will feature LIDAR scanners, iris scanners, and many cameras. These will help users utilize facial expression detection and hand gesture features. It will pack two Apple M2 CPUs for unmatched processing power. Apple is also supposed to launch a separate operating system for its VR headset, named xrOS.

The new xrOS will come with all the standard features, including compatibility with Mac, iPhone, fitness and wellbeing apps, facetime, gaming, Siri, and television. The AR/VR headsets will also feature Wi-Fi 6E for better connectivity.

On the other hand, the 9to5Mac team took the initiative to create a concept design for the Apple Reality Pro headset from all the available information. It shows fully curved glass at the front and an aluminum chassis. Its strap looks pretty similar to the Apple Watch.

This is everything we know so far about the Apple AR/VR headset. Apple is known for making its devices as much perfect as possible. Maybe that's why the Apple AR/VR headset spent so much time on research and development. Rumors also mention a second-generation cheaper Apple AR/VR headset to appear after the Reality Pro.

