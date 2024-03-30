Samsung Galaxy A55 vs Motorola Edge(2023): Which is the mid-range gaming champion?

Samsung has recently launched its Galaxy A55 smartphone, and today we will be doing a Samsung Galaxy A55 vs Motorola Edge (2023) comparison. Both are midrange smartphones and offer great displays, cameras, and respectable battery life.

That said, which midrange smartphone is the better gaming device? Also, is the Samsung Galaxy A55 is worth the extra price? We answer all of these questions in our detailed Samsung Galaxy A55 vs Motorola Edge (2023) comparison.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions. Please skip to the end for the final verdict.

Samsung Galaxy A55 vs Motorola Edge (2023): Benchmark comparison

The Samsung Galaxy A55 has higher AnTuTu scores than the Motorola Edge (2023) (Image via TopCPU)

Both smartphones have different RAM and storage combinations. The Motorola Edge (2023) comes with only 8GB RAM, while the Samsung Galaxy A55 is available in 8GB and 12GB RAM options.

All that said, there is more than a 200K score difference between the smartphones in the AnTuTu benchmarking test. This is primarily because the Samsung Galaxy A55's Exynos 1480 chipset has higher primary cores, with a 250 MHz difference in their frequency ratings.

In GeekBench, the story is similar, as the Samsung Galaxy A55 has much higher single and multiscore points.

Samsung Galaxy A55 vs Motorola Edge (2023): Gaming performance

The Samsung Galaxy A55 promises up to 60fps on low-medium graphical settings with most modern mobile games (Image via TechLekh/YouTube)

In terms of gaming, the Samsung Galaxy A55 offers better frame rates than the Motorola Edge (2023).

Popular games like Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile and PUBG (Player Unknown's Battlegrounds) run at close to 50 fps on Smooth or HD settings on the Samsung Galaxy A55. But you can achieve close to 60 fps on Genshin Impact if you play with low graphics settings.

On the other hand, the Motorola Edge (2023) struggles to get more than 30fps in shooting games like Warzone Mobile or PUBG and even manages to get only 40-45fps while running Genshin Impact.

Samsung Galaxy A55 vs Motorola Edge (2023): Battery

The Motorola Edge (2023) comes with a 4400mAh battery (Image via Motorola)

Both smartphones differ in the battery department. The Motorola Edge(2023) has a smaller 4400mAh battery, with support for 68W fast charging. The phone can last a full day of medium usage, however, you might need to charge it at the end of the day. However, its supplied 68W charger can top up the battery in less than forty minutes.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A55 has a considerably bigger 5,000mAh battery which easily lasts a full day of heavy usage, including some hours of gaming. But the phone supports slow 25W charging and takes about ninety minutes to fully charge.

Samsung Galaxy A55 vs Motorola Edge (2023): Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy A55 is the clear winner if you specifically want a gaming smartphone that promises long battery life and a better display. However, the smartphone has not launched in the US market and costs over $100 more than the Motorola Edge (2023).

So, if you want a slimmer device with average battery life, and only want to play casual games, then the Motorola Edge (2023) would be the better choice. It also supports faster charging speeds, and the premium curved edge features a better 144Hz peak refresh rate.

