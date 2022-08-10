Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4 revealed at Galaxy Unpacked: Specs, release date, price, and more

Samsung's newest foldables are officially out now, with the company revealing both the new Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 at their currently ongoing Samsung Unpacked event. The event kicked off with Dr. TM Roh, the President and Head of parent corporation MX Business, describing these devices as the latest and greatest in smartphone engineering.

Read on to find out all there is to know about these devices and how they fare against competitors in the market.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 4: All you need to know

The Fold 4 comes with a massive 7.6" QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel for the main folding screen. This is a 120Hz display (adjustable between 1Hz and 120Hz), with a dynamic refresh rate adjustment based on what task the device is being used for. The outer screen is a 6.2" HD+ dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, which can also support 120Hz usage (adjustable between 48Hz and 120Hz).

As expected, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and comes with 12 GB of RAM on all three storage variants (256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB). A triple camera setup can be seen on the back, with front cameras on both the outer and inner screens.

The back camera is made up of a main sensor (50MP) (OIS), an ultrawide lens (12MP) (123-degree field of view), and a telephoto sensor (10MP) (OIS). The outer screen comes with a 10MP front camera, while the inner screen comes with a 4 MP selfie shooter.

The battery capacity is a bit of a surprise, given the massively high quality display and hefty specs, at just 4400 mAh. Many smaller devices with lower battery requirements come with much bigger battery capacities as of today's date. 25W fast charging and wireless charging options are enabled.

IPX8 certification, Android 12, One UI 4.1.1, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6E, and a side mounted fingerprint scanner are all present on this device weighing 263 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Flip 4: All you need to know

The Galaxy Flip 4 has also been released in the same event, and will feature a 6.7" FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X outer screen sporting a 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz adjustable). This panel can be folded internally to allow users to operate their phone via the secondary 1.9" outer panel, which is also a SAMOLED 260x512 resolution screen.

It has the same chipset as its bigger brother, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, but only comes with 8 GB of RAM as opposed to the Galaxy Fold's 12 in all three storage variants (128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB).

A dual camera setup can be seen on the back with a 12MP main camera (OIS) and another 12MP ultrawide camera (123 degree field of view).

It is largely the same camera as the Galaxy Flip 3, but given the extra processing power available here, users can expect a bump in image quality. A 10 MP selfie shooter is available on the front.

The battery capacity has received a significant bump from the Flip 3 to 3770 mAh, but still lags behind other similarly priced devices. IPX8 water proofing, the same Android 12, and One UI combo from the Fold 4, Bluetooth 5.2 along with WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax are all present and accounted for on this 187 gram device.

Primarily, the upgrades to this year's devices seem to be more on the appearance side of things, as there are no real performance upgrades other than minor chipset and camera improvements.

Fortunately, the devices look much cleaner now, as Samsung seems to have finally ditched the chunky design language seen on previous Galaxy Fold devices.

The Flip 4 starts from $999 for its base variant, while the Fold 4 starts from $1800. Pre-orders are now available for both devices on the official Samsung Galaxy website.

Edited by Atul S