Starforge Voyager Creator Pro PC review - A top-tier computer for work, gaming, and streaming

I have spent the last few weeks doing everything on a Starforge Voyager Creator Pro PC. The goal is to see how it works in a variety of situations, and if it’s worth it for gamers to pick up. While it is a brilliant PC from a visual perspective, consumers need to know more than that. We’re going to go over the aesthetic, parts, and of course some benchmarking. From general tests to playing an assortment of games, we’ll give you the information you need to know about this powerful PC.

Whether working, gaming, or streaming, I have to say that the Starforge Voyager Creator Pro has not let me down on any front. It’s a masterfully built PC, though it has one or two minor flaws that I have to address.

Unboxing the Starforge Voyager Creator Pro

This is not a small or lightweight PC. The Starforge Voyager Creator Pro weighs in around 70-80 pounds, so keep that in mind when you’re adding it to your setup. Visually, the machine is a stunning piece of work.

I love the glass panel to show off what’s in it, but that didn’t help me during this review. I had to position it in kind of a weird way thanks to how my L-shaped desk is situated, so I couldn’t peek into the PC. I could still see the glowing lights on the other side, thanks to the ventilation though.

The unit's aesthetic is gorgeous, and it is a medium-sized tower, so it’s not going to be too obtrusive. The cable management was excellent as well in the Starforge Voyager Creator Pro. It’s well-ventilated, from the fans to a mesh panel to help some of that heat be easily released.

In addition to the Deepcool LS720 AIO Liquid Cooler, it also has six Deepcool 120mm fans. No matter how hard I pushed this PC, it didn’t overheat. As far as the model goes, it comes equipped with the following hardware.

Tech specs:

CPU: Intel Core i9-13900K

Deepcool LS720 360mm AIO Liquid Cooler

GeForge RTX 4080 16GB

Teamgroup Delta RGB 32GB DDR5 6000 CL38 (2x16GB)

2TB Kingston KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVME

MSI Z790 Tomahawk Wifi DDR5

MSI MPG AI000G Gold PCIE5

Lian Li PC-0II Dynamic Evo Mid-Tower (Black)

6x Deepcool FC 120mm

CableMod Pro Modmesh Sleeved Cable Extensions (Black)

Custom VITech aRGB Plate

Windows 11 Home

Hardware analysis of the Starforge Voyager Creator Pro

1) CPU: Intel Core i9-13900K

The Intel Core i9-13900K is easily one of the best CPUs for gamers right now. While it’s not cheap, it’s an incredibly powerful piece of hardware. It supports PCIe 5.0 and DDR5, both of which are featured in the Starforge Voyager Creator Pro. There wasn’t anything I could do to make this thing chug even a little bit.

2) CPU Cooler: Deepcool LS720 360mm AIO Liquid Cooler

What a cooling system! The Starforge Voyager Creator Pro features a Deepcool LS720 Liquid Cooler, and it keeps this thing at a solid temperature no matter what game you’re playing.

Perhaps the title that pushed it the hardest was Call of Duty: Warzone 2. My CPU temperature was still around 55-60 degrees, which is more than acceptable range. However, I will say that this PC pumps out an incredible amount of heat - more than I was ready for.

It was fairly close to my person, and it would make me practically sweat from how much heat was hitting me. Keep it positioned far away from you. There is a DeepCool that could have been used instead - the LT720, which we reviewed - but this cooler was more than up to the task.

3) Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4080 16GB

The Starforge Voyager Creator Pro comes with one of the best GPUs on the market today - the GeForce RTX 4080. In fact, we wrote in late 2022 that the 4090 isn’t worth purchasing over the 4080.

When combined with the above CPU, there was nothing I could do that slowed it down. I ran Warzone 2, with video streaming, word documents, and other applications running, and this computer didn’t care at all. If I were to upgrade my personal PC, this is the card I’d put in it.

4) RAM: Teamgroup Delta RGB 32GB DDR5 6000 CL38 (2x16GB)

I was admittedly not familiar with the Teamgroup RAM before this, but it was certainly high quality. I’m also a fan of RGB RAM - I can’t help it, it’s just so neat to see the colors. But it’s 32GB of DDR5 RAM, so it’s on top of the market right now. An excellent choice, without a doubt.

5) Storage: 2TB Kingston KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVME

Simple enough, I stored a lot of video on this PC; hundreds of gigs, easily. I recorded the entirety of Final Fantasy 16 for my review on this computer. It transfers data incredibly fast, and when combined with my gigabit internet, everything I did felt lightning fast.

6) Motherboard: MSI Z790 Tomahawk Wifi DDR5

If you’re going to run a computer with DDR5 and a Raptor Lake-level CPU, this is the ideal motherboard for my money. I use one from this line in my personal PC too, so I knew it was going to be worth having in the machine. It’s excellent when paired with these components, and I was more than satisfied with its performance.

7) Power supply: MSI MPG AI000G Gold PCIE5

A power supply with up to 90% electrical efficiency, it’s stable and ideal for the latest PCIe 5.0 GPUs, like the Nvidia Geforce RTX 4080 16GB. It has a wide assortment of electrical protections, and I received an unlikely test for this PC.

Over the last few days, my neighborhood received power outages every 6-10 minutes for two days in a row. Even through that, it would immediately boot right back up with no issues. I did still turn it off after a few outages until things cooled down.

8) Lian Li PC0II Dynamic Evo Mid-Tower (Black)

I don’t have much to say about this case other than that it’s gorgeous. It’s a decent size, easily fits all the components for this computer, and is easy to get things in and out of. The only major negative for me is that it houses USB ports only on the back.

I found myself practically out of USB ports, depending on what I was doing, or cords were simply too short to get that far. I feel like USB ports on the top or front somewhere are incredibly useful.

9) RGB Fans: 6x Deepcool FC 120mm

These were solid fans without a doubt. Between the fans and cooling system, I only really heard them when it was on a full load. When I’m not wearing headphones, I can hear a very light hum, but it’s not anything distracting or annoying.

Benchmarking video games on the Starforge Voyager Creator Pro

What’s a PC review without benchmarking and testing? Nothing, that’s what. I put the Starforge Voyager Creator Pro through its paces with some of the most interesting and recent games I could get my hands on.

Game Tested Average FPS Minimum FPS Maximum FPS Hogwarts Legacy 59.7 0.9 62.4 Diablo 4 148.4 0.6 150.9 No Man's Sky 118.9 17.8 145.5 Cyberpunk 2077 86.5 62.5 290.7 Hitman 3 138.8 0.1 145.9 Forza Horizon 5 69.5 0.1 72.9 Warzone 83.5 0.1 250.1

Some games were used simply because they boast modern Nvidia features, so I had a wide assortment of titles. Not all of them were used for benchmarking purposes, though. I also tested Elder Scrolls Online, Final Fantasy XIV, Street Fighter 6, and none of them disappointed on this machine.

Street Fighter 6, without a doubt, outperformed my personal PC. I would get the occasional lag or dip in quality, but none of that occurred on the Starforge Voyager Creator Pro. To benchmark these, I ran MSI Afterburner + Riva Tuner to get all of my data.

I had some issues with Diablo 4, but they had nothing to do with the PC itself. They were all server issues, and perhaps PC optimization. I only saw one graphical glitch, and again, I believe it was on Blizzard’s end.

As you can see in the above spreadsheet, not one of these games had low average FPS. Some games were simply locked to 60 (Hogwarts Legacy), though. I might be terrible at Warzone 2, but the FPS and latency were just fine.

The one I was perhaps most worried about was Cyberpunk 2077, since I only reviewed this game on PlayStation 5. Forza Horizon 5 was also something I was a little worried about, given all of the desert storms, and rain, things of that nature.

This PC didn’t even care and there were no issues. The same goes for the Hitman trilogy. While I’m lousy at the Hitman games, there were no issues sneaking around and snapping necks.

Utilizing benchmarking programs for the Starforge Voyager Creator Pro

Then, I ran a wide assortment of PC benchmarking programs. I used the applications given below, including PCMark 10 - courtesy of the company sending us a code for the professional version of the software:

3D Mark

Cinebench

FurMark

PCMark 10

PC Benchmarking Program Rating Ranking (If Applicable) 3D Mark (GPU Score) 27,088 3D Mark (CPU Score) 18,388 Cinebench (Multithread) 39.098 Rank #1 (2nd is 30,054) Cinebench (Single-Thread) 2039 Rank #1 (2nd is 1,532) FurMark (740 Test) 39,599 (660 FPS) FurMark (1080 Test) 27,649 (461 FPS) FurMark (1440 Test) 18,881 (315 FPS) FurMark (Ultra 4K Test) 9,419 (157 FPS) PC Mark10 (Overall) 9,995 Rank #1 (Better than 99% of all results) PC Mark10 (Essentials) 11,786 PC Mark10 (Productivity) 12,733 PC Mark10 (Digital Content) 18,056

This computer was #1 on the list on every single program, if applicable. The gulf between this and the second place spot was noticeable. Sure, there’s no way a human being can see 660 FPS, but if you’re going to play something at 740, you know it will be as good as it possibly can be.

This just a sampling of the benchmarking data you can see above in the spreadsheet (Image via FurMark)

It’s even solid for Ultra 4K gaming. Two out of three of my monitors support 4K gaming, so I can definitely see the quality of the Starforge Voyager Creator Pro. This is a monster PC, and it is definitely going to last and perform well for whatever style of gaming you want to get into.

How is the Starforge Voyager Creator Pro's noise under pressure?

The CPU seemed to rest around 38 degrees while doing virtually nothing. When I was working (two Google Chrome browsers, 13-15 tabs, various gaming programs open), it rose to around 50-60 degrees.

Under full load, the Cores sat around 50 degrees, while the CPU Package/CPU IA Cores were at 87 degrees. This was tested using HWiNFO64 and the Heavy Load programs, respectively. I will say that it can get pretty loud under 100% load, but casual gaming and streaming didn’t put me anywhere near that.

What software came pre-loaded on the Starforge Voyager Creator Pro?

The PC came with the standard Windows 11 suite of software, which is fine. It didn’t especially feel like bloatware or anything like that. There was also an option to let me download my Windows apps that were bound to my account, so a handful of my personal programs - WhatsApp, Facebook, et cetera - showed up.

It also came with Norton for Gamers, which is okay. I’m not really a fan of Norton products, personally. I also don’t think the price tag for the “Gamer” version is really worth it. It’s easily uninstalled though, if you have other security programs you’d rather use.

Price and comparison of the Starforge Voyager Creator Pro

I won’t lie to you - this machine is not cheap. The Voyager Creator Pro retails for $3,599.99 USD, which is a steep asking price. However, this is a PC that’s going to last a long time. It feels very futureproofed, with DDR5 and PCIe 5.0.

The NZXT Player Three is about 1,000 USD cheaper but comes with a terabyte less of default storage space, and an Nvidia 4070, instead of the 4080 16GB. With that in mind, the cost of a 4080 is significantly higher than the 4070, so that does make sense.

The Starforge PC isn't the most expensive, but it's also not the cheapest option (Image via CyberPowerPC and NZXT)

If you’re looking at a PC that comes pre-built with an Nvidia 4080, you’re looking at bare minimum $3,200. CyberpowerPC’s rigs range from $3,200 to $4,200. There was one cheaper, at $2,900, but it had a weaker motherboard and less storage than the Starforge Voyager Creator Pro.

While it is an expensive PC, I don’t think it falls too far out of the median of pre-fabricated PC prices.

In Conclusion

I’ll be honest, it’s going to be hard to pack this PC back up and put it in the post for Starforge. It’s easily the most powerful model that I’ve ever used. Whether I’m streaming or working on media projects, it doesn’t strain or stress. Even making things like gifs for my Street Fighter 6 combo guides is faster.

While it does produce a significant amount of heat, the machine itself was far too close to me at first. I have only a handful of minor complaints about the Starforge Voyager Creator Pro. It’s an incredible PC, from looks to performance, and is a worthwhile purchase if you want a rig that’s going to perform and last.

