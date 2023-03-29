The Radeon RX 7900 XT is AMD’s top-of-the-line graphics card that can dish out high-performance stats on demanding games. The Last of Us Part 1 was recently released and can take full advantage of the RX 7900 XT’s RDNA 3 architecture for the best possible gaming experience. The game is a rework of the original series and packages a grand visual experience alongside new exploration elements.
The Last of Us Part 1 is a heavy triple-A title that can easily crank up the gears on most top-shelf hardware; however, the RX 7900 XT is a competitive product from Team Red that can run the game smoothly.
RX 7900 XT manages smooth and stable frame rates on The Last of Us Part 1
The Last of Us Part 1 provides various graphical customizations through its settings window. Players can choose to play in different settings and prioritize either performance or quality through different display and graphics options. The RX 7900 XT provides players with the best of both worlds as it can smoothly run the game at high resolution.
Players can also switch back to lower resolution in a scenario where the frame rate or stability of the title deteriorates.
Best graphics settings for the RX 7900 XT at 4k
The Last of Us can bring out a spectacular level of detail to the in-game world, characters, and nearby environment when running at 4k resolution. Players can configure the following set of options to get the best gameplay experience with high frame rates.
Display
General
- Video Device: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
- Display: 1 (Select monitor if equipped with multiple)
- Display Mode: Borderless Windowed
- Display Ratio: Auto
- Display Resolution: 3840x2160
- Ultrawide Pillarboxes: Off
- V-Sync: Off
- Framerate Cap: Unlocked
Resolution scaling
- Scaling Mode: FSR
- Render Scale: Locked
- Quality: Quality
- Sharpening: Between 60 and 70
Effects
- Field of View: 10
- Camera Shake: 10
- Motion Blur: 2
- Chromatic Aberration Intensity: 0
- Film Grain Intensity: 0
- Gore: Default
Graphics
- Graphics Preset: Ultra
- Animation Quality: High
Geometry Settings
- Draw Distance: Ultra
- Dynamic Object Level of Detail: Ultra
- Character Level of Detail: Ultra
- Environment Level of Detail: Ultra
Texture Settings
- Dynamic Object Texture Quality: Ultra
- Character Texture Quality: Ultra
- Environment Texture Quality: Ultra
- Visual Effects Texture Quality: Ultra
- Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 16x
- Texture Sampling Quality: Ultra
Lighting Settings
- Ambient Shadow Quality: Full Resolution
- Directional Shadow Resolution: Ultra
- Directional Shadow Distance: Ultra
- Image Based Lighting: On
- Spotlight Shadow Resolution: Ultra
- Point Lights Shadow Resolution: Ultra
- Bounced Lighting: On
- Screen Space Shadows Quality: Ultra
- Dynamic Screen Space Shadows: On
- Contact Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: On
- Ambient Occlusion Denoise Quality: High
- Screen Space Directional Occlusion: On
- Screen Space Cone Tracing: On
Reflections Settings
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Screen Space Reflections Accuracy: 100
- Screen Space Reflections Distance: 100
- Glossy Reflections Quality: 100
- Real-time Reflections Quality: Ultra
- Real-time Cloud Shadow Reflections: On
Shading Settings
- Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On
- Refraction Quality: Multi-Layered Refraction
Post-Effects Settings
- Depth of Field: Cinematic and Gameplay
- Depth of Field Quality: Ultra
- Motion Blur Quality: Ultra
- Motion Blur Resolution: Full Resolution
- Bloom Resolution: Full Resolution
Visual Effects Settings
- Volumetric Effects Quality: Ultra
- Lens Flare: Full Resolution
Best graphics settings for the RX 7900 XT at 1440p
Players can choose to play the game at 1440p resolution instead of 4k if they feel that frame rates of around 60 feel inefficient. The RX 7900 XT can run The Last of Us Part 1 at this resolution with ease and maintain an average of 90 frames per second (FPS).
Display
General
- Video Device: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
- Display: 1 (Select monitor if equipped with multiple)
- Display Mode: Borderless Windowed
- Display Ratio: Auto
- Display Resolution: 2560x1440
- Ultrawide Pillarboxes: Off
- V-Sync: Off
- Framerate Cap: Unlocked
Resolution scaling
- Scaling Mode: FSR
- Render Scale: Locked
- Quality: Quality
- Sharpening: Between 60 and 70
Effects
- Field of View: 10
- Camera Shake: 10
- Motion Blur: 2
- Chromatic Aberration Intensity: 0
- Film Grain Intensity: 0
- Gore: Default
Graphics
- Graphics Preset: Ultra
- Animation Quality: High
Geometry Settings
- Draw Distance: Ultra
- Dynamic Object Level of Detail: Ultra
- Character Level of Detail: Ultra
- Environment Level of Detail: Ultra
Texture Settings
- Dynamic Object Texture Quality: Ultra
- Character Texture Quality: Ultra
- Environment Texture Quality: Ultra
- Visual Effects Texture Quality: Ultra
- Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 16x
- Texture Sampling Quality: Ultra
Lighting Settings
- Ambient Shadow Quality: Full Resolution
- Directional Shadow Resolution: Ultra
- Directional Shadow Distance: Ultra
- Image Based Lighting: On
- Spotlight Shadow Resolution: Ultra
- Point Lights Shadow Resolution: Ultra
- Bounced Lighting: On
- Screen Space Shadows Quality: Ultra
- Dynamic Screen Space Shadows: On
- Contact Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: On
- Ambient Occlusion Denoise Quality: High
- Screen Space Directional Occlusion: On
- Screen Space Cone Tracing: On
Reflections Settings
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Screen Space Reflections Accuracy: 100
- Screen Space Reflections Distance: 100
- Glossy Reflections Quality: 100
- Real-time Reflections Quality: Ultra
- Real-time Cloud Shadow Reflections: On
Shading Settings
- Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On
- Refraction Quality: Multi-Layered Refraction
Post-Effects Settings
- Depth of Field: Cinematic and Gameplay
- Depth of Field Quality: Ultra
- Motion Blur Quality: Ultra
- Motion Blur Resolution: Full Resolution
- Bloom Resolution: Full Resolution
Visual Effects Settings
- Volumetric Effects Quality: Ultra
- Lens Flare: Full Resolution
The Last of Us Part 1 is a beautiful game that offers a great storyline alongside astounding visuals. Driver updates and optimization patches can boost the performance of the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT in the future.
