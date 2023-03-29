The Radeon RX 7900 XT is AMD’s top-of-the-line graphics card that can dish out high-performance stats on demanding games. The Last of Us Part 1 was recently released and can take full advantage of the RX 7900 XT’s RDNA 3 architecture for the best possible gaming experience. The game is a rework of the original series and packages a grand visual experience alongside new exploration elements.

The Last of Us Part 1 is a heavy triple-A title that can easily crank up the gears on most top-shelf hardware; however, the RX 7900 XT is a competitive product from Team Red that can run the game smoothly.

RX 7900 XT manages smooth and stable frame rates on The Last of Us Part 1

The Last of Us Part 1 provides various graphical customizations through its settings window. Players can choose to play in different settings and prioritize either performance or quality through different display and graphics options. The RX 7900 XT provides players with the best of both worlds as it can smoothly run the game at high resolution.

Players can also switch back to lower resolution in a scenario where the frame rate or stability of the title deteriorates.

Best graphics settings for the RX 7900 XT at 4k

The Last of Us can bring out a spectacular level of detail to the in-game world, characters, and nearby environment when running at 4k resolution. Players can configure the following set of options to get the best gameplay experience with high frame rates.

Display

General

Video Device: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Display: 1 (Select monitor if equipped with multiple)

1 (Select monitor if equipped with multiple) Display Mode: Borderless Windowed

Borderless Windowed Display Ratio: Auto

Auto Display Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Ultrawide Pillarboxes: Off

Off V-Sync: Off

Off Framerate Cap: Unlocked

Resolution scaling

Scaling Mode: FSR

FSR Render Scale: Locked

Locked Quality: Quality

Quality Sharpening: Between 60 and 70

Effects

Field of View: 10

10 Camera Shake: 10

10 Motion Blur: 2

2 Chromatic Aberration Intensity: 0

0 Film Grain Intensity: 0

0 Gore: Default

Graphics

Graphics Preset: Ultra

Ultra Animation Quality: High

Geometry Settings

Draw Distance: Ultra

Ultra Dynamic Object Level of Detail: Ultra

Ultra Character Level of Detail: Ultra

Ultra Environment Level of Detail: Ultra

Texture Settings

Dynamic Object Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Character Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Environment Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Visual Effects Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 16x

16x Texture Sampling Quality: Ultra

Lighting Settings

Ambient Shadow Quality: Full Resolution

Full Resolution Directional Shadow Resolution: Ultra

Ultra Directional Shadow Distance: Ultra

Ultra Image Based Lighting: On

On Spotlight Shadow Resolution: Ultra

Ultra Point Lights Shadow Resolution: Ultra

Ultra Bounced Lighting: On

On Screen Space Shadows Quality: Ultra

Ultra Dynamic Screen Space Shadows: On

On Contact Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: On

On Ambient Occlusion Denoise Quality: High

High Screen Space Directional Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Cone Tracing: On

Reflections Settings

Screen Space Reflections: On

On Screen Space Reflections Accuracy: 100

100 Screen Space Reflections Distance: 100

100 Glossy Reflections Quality: 100

100 Real-time Reflections Quality: Ultra

Ultra Real-time Cloud Shadow Reflections: On

Shading Settings

Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On

On Refraction Quality: Multi-Layered Refraction

Post-Effects Settings

Depth of Field: Cinematic and Gameplay

Cinematic and Gameplay Depth of Field Quality: Ultra

Ultra Motion Blur Quality: Ultra

Ultra Motion Blur Resolution: Full Resolution

Full Resolution Bloom Resolution: Full Resolution

Visual Effects Settings

Volumetric Effects Quality: Ultra

Ultra Lens Flare: Full Resolution

Best graphics settings for the RX 7900 XT at 1440p

Players can choose to play the game at 1440p resolution instead of 4k if they feel that frame rates of around 60 feel inefficient. The RX 7900 XT can run The Last of Us Part 1 at this resolution with ease and maintain an average of 90 frames per second (FPS).

Display

General

Video Device: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Display: 1 (Select monitor if equipped with multiple)

1 (Select monitor if equipped with multiple) Display Mode: Borderless Windowed

Borderless Windowed Display Ratio: Auto

Auto Display Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Ultrawide Pillarboxes: Off

Off V-Sync: Off

Off Framerate Cap: Unlocked

Resolution scaling

Scaling Mode: FSR

FSR Render Scale: Locked

Locked Quality: Quality

Quality Sharpening: Between 60 and 70

Effects

Field of View: 10

10 Camera Shake: 10

10 Motion Blur: 2

2 Chromatic Aberration Intensity: 0

0 Film Grain Intensity: 0

0 Gore: Default

Graphics

Graphics Preset: Ultra

Ultra Animation Quality: High

Geometry Settings

Draw Distance: Ultra

Ultra Dynamic Object Level of Detail: Ultra

Ultra Character Level of Detail: Ultra

Ultra Environment Level of Detail: Ultra

Texture Settings

Dynamic Object Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Character Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Environment Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Visual Effects Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 16x

16x Texture Sampling Quality: Ultra

Lighting Settings

Ambient Shadow Quality: Full Resolution

Full Resolution Directional Shadow Resolution: Ultra

Ultra Directional Shadow Distance: Ultra

Ultra Image Based Lighting: On

On Spotlight Shadow Resolution: Ultra

Ultra Point Lights Shadow Resolution: Ultra

Ultra Bounced Lighting: On

On Screen Space Shadows Quality: Ultra

Ultra Dynamic Screen Space Shadows: On

On Contact Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: On

On Ambient Occlusion Denoise Quality: High

High Screen Space Directional Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Cone Tracing: On

Reflections Settings

Screen Space Reflections: On

On Screen Space Reflections Accuracy: 100

100 Screen Space Reflections Distance: 100

100 Glossy Reflections Quality: 100

100 Real-time Reflections Quality: Ultra

Ultra Real-time Cloud Shadow Reflections: On

Shading Settings

Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On

On Refraction Quality: Multi-Layered Refraction

Post-Effects Settings

Depth of Field: Cinematic and Gameplay

Cinematic and Gameplay Depth of Field Quality: Ultra

Ultra Motion Blur Quality: Ultra

Ultra Motion Blur Resolution: Full Resolution

Full Resolution Bloom Resolution: Full Resolution

Visual Effects Settings

Volumetric Effects Quality: Ultra

Ultra Lens Flare: Full Resolution

The Last of Us Part 1 is a beautiful game that offers a great storyline alongside astounding visuals. Driver updates and optimization patches can boost the performance of the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT in the future.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes