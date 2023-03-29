The RTX 3090 Ti offers a true TITAN class GPU performance and belongs to Nvidia’s previous-generation graphics card series. While this card is certainly capable of handling the new AAA PC port of The Last of Us Part 1, it draws a heavy power load at high resolution.
The Last of Us Part 1 is a remake of the original title from Naughty Dog and features improved gameplay and brand new exploration elements. Players with the RTX 3090 Ti can rejoice as they can experience the enhanced visuals of the game at the best resolution with smooth and stable framerates. Nvidia’s latest drivers are expected to further improve optimization levels. This article will outline the best graphics settings for The Last of Us Part 1 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.
RTX 3090 Ti is capable of running The Last of Us Part 1 with a few power spikes
PCs equipped with the RTX 3090 Ti can smoothly run The Last of Us with the highest possible settings. However, framerates and the overall gameplay experience can vary at 4k resolution. Fortunately, the game provides a quick step-down option in the display settings to experience the newly released port at 1440p and 1080p resolutions for smoother gameplay.
Let's take a closer look at the best The Last of Us Part 1 settings for players using the RTX 3090 Ti GPU.
Best graphics settings for the RTX 3090 Ti at 4k resolution
Although it's older than Nvidia’s latest generation graphics cards like the RTX 4070 Ti, the RTX 3090 Ti is still a competitive product. The card can maintain an average of 70 frames per second (FPS) with the settings listed below at 4k resolution:
Display
General
- Video Device: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti
- Display: 1 (Select monitor if equipped with multiple)
- Display Mode: Borderless Windowed
- Display Ratio: Auto
- Display Resolution: 3840x2160
- Ultrawide Pillarboxes: Off
- V-Sync: Off
- Framerate Cap: Unlocked
Resolution scaling
- Scaling Mode: NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution
- Render Scale: Locked
- Quality: Quality
- Sharpening: Between 60 and 70
Effects
- Field of View: 10
- Camera Shake: 10
- Motion Blur: 2
- Chromatic Aberration Intensity: 0
- Film Grain Intensity: 0
- Gore: Default
Graphics
- Graphics Preset: Ultra
- Animation Quality: High
Geometry settings
- Draw Distance: Ultra
- Dynamic Object Level of Detail: Ultra
- Character Level of Detail: Ultra
- Environment Level of Detail: Ultra
Texture settings
- Dynamic Object Texture Quality: Ultra
- Character Texture Quality: Ultra
- Environment Texture Quality: Ultra
- Visual Effects Texture Quality: Ultra
- Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 16x
- Texture Sampling Quality: Ultra
Lighting settings
- Ambient Shadow Quality: Full Resolution
- Directional Shadow Resolution: Ultra
- Directional Shadow Distance: Ultra
- Image Based Lighting: On
- Spotlight Shadow Resolution: Ultra
- Point Lights Shadow Resolution: Ultra
- Bounced Lighting: On
- Screen Space Shadows Quality: Ultra
- Dynamic Screen Space Shadows: On
- Contact Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: On
- Ambient Occlusion Denoise Quality: High
- Screen Space Directional Occlusion: On
- Screen Space Cone Tracing: On
Reflections settings
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Screen Space Reflections Accuracy: 100
- Screen Space Reflections Distance: 100
- Glossy Reflections Quality: 100
- Real-time Reflections Quality: Ultra
- Real-time Cloud Shadow Reflections: On
Shading settings
- Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On
- Refraction Quality: Multi-Layered Refraction
Post-Effects settings
- Depth of Field: Cinematic and Gameplay
- Depth of Field Quality: Ultra
- Motion Blur Quality: Ultra
- Motion Blur Resolution: Full Resolution
- Bloom Resolution: Full Resolution
Visual Effects settings
- Volumetric Effects Quality: Ultra
- Lens Flare: Full Resolution
Best graphics settings for the RTX 3090 Ti at 1440p
Players can try a lower resolution if they feel that their framerate and the general performance of The Last of Us Part 1 at 4k resolution is unfavorable. As such, the RTX 3090 Ti can easily run the action-adventure game at 1440p resolution.
Display
General
- Video Device: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti
- Display: 1 (Select monitor if equipped with multiple)
- Display Mode: Borderless Windowed
- Display Ratio: Auto
- Display Resolution: 2560x1440
- Ultrawide Pillarboxes: Off
- V-Sync: Off
- Framerate Cap: Unlocked
Resolution scaling
- Scaling Mode: NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution
- Render Scale: Locked
- Quality: Quality
- Sharpening: Between 60 and 70
Effects
- Field of View: 10
- Camera Shake: 10
- Motion Blur: 2
- Chromatic Aberration Intensity: 0
- Film Grain Intensity: 0
- Gore: Default
Graphics
- Graphics Preset: Ultra
- Animation Quality: High
Geometry settings
- Draw Distance: Ultra
- Dynamic Object Level of Detail: Ultra
- Character Level of Detail: Ultra
- Environment Level of Detail: Ultra
Texture settings
- Dynamic Object Texture Quality: Ultra
- Character Texture Quality: Ultra
- Environment Texture Quality: Ultra
- Visual Effects Texture Quality: Ultra
- Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 16x
- Texture Sampling Quality: Ultra
Lighting settings
- Ambient Shadow Quality: Full Resolution
- Directional Shadow Resolution: Ultra
- Directional Shadow Distance: Ultra
- Image Based Lighting: On
- Spotlight Shadow Resolution: Ultra
- Point Lights Shadow Resolution: Ultra
- Bounced Lighting: On
- Screen Space Shadows Quality: Ultra
- Dynamic Screen Space Shadows: On
- Contact Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: On
- Ambient Occlusion Denoise Quality: High
- Screen Space Directional Occlusion: On
- Screen Space Cone Tracing: On
Reflections settings
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Screen Space Reflections Accuracy: 100
- Screen Space Reflections Distance: 100
- Glossy Reflections Quality: 100
- Real-time Reflections Quality: Ultra
- Real-time Cloud Shadow Reflections: On
Shading settings
- Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On
- Refraction Quality: Multi-Layered Refraction
Post-Effects settings
- Depth of Field: Cinematic and Gameplay
- Depth of Field Quality: Ultra
- Motion Blur Quality: Ultra
- Motion Blur Resolution: Full Resolution
- Bloom Resolution: Full Resolution
Visual Effects settings
- Volumetric Effects Quality: Ultra
- Lens Flare: Full Resolution
Despite being a PC port of an older video game, The Last of Us Part 1 is a fairly demanding AAA title that requires some top-shelf hardware. Fortunately, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti owners can experience the game with the best visuals and stable performance.
Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.