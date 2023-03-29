The RTX 3090 Ti offers a true TITAN class GPU performance and belongs to Nvidia’s previous-generation graphics card series. While this card is certainly capable of handling the new AAA PC port of The Last of Us Part 1, it draws a heavy power load at high resolution.

The Last of Us Part 1 is a remake of the original title from Naughty Dog and features improved gameplay and brand new exploration elements. Players with the RTX 3090 Ti can rejoice as they can experience the enhanced visuals of the game at the best resolution with smooth and stable framerates. Nvidia’s latest drivers are expected to further improve optimization levels. This article will outline the best graphics settings for The Last of Us Part 1 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.

RTX 3090 Ti is capable of running The Last of Us Part 1 with a few power spikes

PCs equipped with the RTX 3090 Ti can smoothly run The Last of Us with the highest possible settings. However, framerates and the overall gameplay experience can vary at 4k resolution. Fortunately, the game provides a quick step-down option in the display settings to experience the newly released port at 1440p and 1080p resolutions for smoother gameplay.

Let's take a closer look at the best The Last of Us Part 1 settings for players using the RTX 3090 Ti GPU.

Best graphics settings for the RTX 3090 Ti at 4k resolution

Although it's older than Nvidia’s latest generation graphics cards like the RTX 4070 Ti, the RTX 3090 Ti is still a competitive product. The card can maintain an average of 70 frames per second (FPS) with the settings listed below at 4k resolution:

Display

General

Video Device: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Display: 1 (Select monitor if equipped with multiple)

1 (Select monitor if equipped with multiple) Display Mode: Borderless Windowed

Borderless Windowed Display Ratio: Auto

Auto Display Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Ultrawide Pillarboxes: Off

Off V-Sync: Off

Off Framerate Cap: Unlocked

Resolution scaling

Scaling Mode: NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution

NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution Render Scale: Locked

Locked Quality: Quality

Quality Sharpening: Between 60 and 70

Effects

Field of View: 10

10 Camera Shake: 10

10 Motion Blur: 2

2 Chromatic Aberration Intensity: 0

0 Film Grain Intensity: 0

0 Gore: Default

Graphics

Graphics Preset: Ultra

Ultra Animation Quality: High

Geometry settings

Draw Distance: Ultra

Ultra Dynamic Object Level of Detail: Ultra

Ultra Character Level of Detail: Ultra

Ultra Environment Level of Detail: Ultra

Texture settings

Dynamic Object Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Character Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Environment Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Visual Effects Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 16x

16x Texture Sampling Quality: Ultra

Lighting settings

Ambient Shadow Quality: Full Resolution

Full Resolution Directional Shadow Resolution: Ultra

Ultra Directional Shadow Distance: Ultra

Ultra Image Based Lighting: On

On Spotlight Shadow Resolution: Ultra

Ultra Point Lights Shadow Resolution: Ultra

Ultra Bounced Lighting: On

On Screen Space Shadows Quality: Ultra

Ultra Dynamic Screen Space Shadows: On

On Contact Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: On

On Ambient Occlusion Denoise Quality: High

High Screen Space Directional Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Cone Tracing: On

Reflections settings

Screen Space Reflections: On

On Screen Space Reflections Accuracy: 100

100 Screen Space Reflections Distance: 100

100 Glossy Reflections Quality: 100

100 Real-time Reflections Quality: Ultra

Ultra Real-time Cloud Shadow Reflections: On

Shading settings

Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On

On Refraction Quality: Multi-Layered Refraction

Post-Effects settings

Depth of Field: Cinematic and Gameplay

Cinematic and Gameplay Depth of Field Quality: Ultra

Ultra Motion Blur Quality: Ultra

Ultra Motion Blur Resolution: Full Resolution

Full Resolution Bloom Resolution: Full Resolution

Visual Effects settings

Volumetric Effects Quality: Ultra

Ultra Lens Flare: Full Resolution

Best graphics settings for the RTX 3090 Ti at 1440p

Players can try a lower resolution if they feel that their framerate and the general performance of The Last of Us Part 1 at 4k resolution is unfavorable. As such, the RTX 3090 Ti can easily run the action-adventure game at 1440p resolution.

Display

General

Video Device: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Display: 1 (Select monitor if equipped with multiple)

1 (Select monitor if equipped with multiple) Display Mode: Borderless Windowed

Borderless Windowed Display Ratio: Auto

Auto Display Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Ultrawide Pillarboxes: Off

Off V-Sync: Off

Off Framerate Cap: Unlocked

Resolution scaling

Scaling Mode: NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution

NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution Render Scale: Locked

Locked Quality: Quality

Quality Sharpening: Between 60 and 70

Effects

Field of View: 10

10 Camera Shake: 10

10 Motion Blur: 2

2 Chromatic Aberration Intensity: 0

0 Film Grain Intensity: 0

0 Gore: Default

Graphics

Graphics Preset: Ultra

Ultra Animation Quality: High

Geometry settings

Draw Distance: Ultra

Ultra Dynamic Object Level of Detail: Ultra

Ultra Character Level of Detail: Ultra

Ultra Environment Level of Detail: Ultra

Texture settings

Dynamic Object Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Character Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Environment Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Visual Effects Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 16x

16x Texture Sampling Quality: Ultra

Lighting settings

Ambient Shadow Quality: Full Resolution

Full Resolution Directional Shadow Resolution: Ultra

Ultra Directional Shadow Distance: Ultra

Ultra Image Based Lighting: On

On Spotlight Shadow Resolution: Ultra

Ultra Point Lights Shadow Resolution: Ultra

Ultra Bounced Lighting: On

On Screen Space Shadows Quality: Ultra

Ultra Dynamic Screen Space Shadows: On

On Contact Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: On

On Ambient Occlusion Denoise Quality: High

High Screen Space Directional Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Cone Tracing: On

Reflections settings

Screen Space Reflections: On

On Screen Space Reflections Accuracy: 100

100 Screen Space Reflections Distance: 100

100 Glossy Reflections Quality: 100

100 Real-time Reflections Quality: Ultra

Ultra Real-time Cloud Shadow Reflections: On

Shading settings

Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On

On Refraction Quality: Multi-Layered Refraction

Post-Effects settings

Depth of Field: Cinematic and Gameplay

Cinematic and Gameplay Depth of Field Quality: Ultra

Ultra Motion Blur Quality: Ultra

Ultra Motion Blur Resolution: Full Resolution

Full Resolution Bloom Resolution: Full Resolution

Visual Effects settings

Volumetric Effects Quality: Ultra

Ultra Lens Flare: Full Resolution

Despite being a PC port of an older video game, The Last of Us Part 1 is a fairly demanding AAA title that requires some top-shelf hardware. Fortunately, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti owners can experience the game with the best visuals and stable performance.

