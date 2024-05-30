Thrustmaster T248 vs Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel: Which is the best?

Additional gaming accessories can elevate your experience to new heights. For instance, racing games can be played with a keyboard or controller, but the best racing wheels will offer greater control, realism, and immersion. This enhancement will make your gameplay far more enjoyable and engaging. Although the market is flooded with many options, the Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel and Thrustmaster T248 come out as the two most compelling choices.

Both steerings are impressive but cater to different users’s preferences. In this article, we will do a Thrustmaster T248 vs Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel comparison to assist you in deciding the ideal pick for you.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Thrustmaster T248 vs Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel: Specifications

Specs comparison of the two racing wheels (Image via Thrustmaster)

Let’s start our analysis by looking at the basic details of both steering.

Specifications Thrustmaster T248 Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel Compatibility Playstation, Xbox, PC PlayStation, Xbox, PC Force feedback system Dynamic/Hybrid Direct Drive Torque 10 nm 11 nm Connection Mirco USB Mirco USB Weight 2.7 Kg(Wheel and base) 7 Kg(Base)+1.5 kg(Rim) Price $399 $999

The Thrustmaster T248 is a reasonably affordable wheel. It is fairly light, making it easier to mount and use. Its complete package includes a set of pedals with customizable brake resistance. It comes in two variants — one is compatible with Xbox and the other works with PlayStation. Both can be used with a PC.

On the contrary, the Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel is a top-end wheel. It is compatible with PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. It offers smooth control with a punchy 11nm of torque.

Thrustmaster T248 vs Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel: Pricing

Thrustmaster T248 vs Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel: Both wheels cater to different budgets (Image via Logitech G)

The Thrustmaster T248 is a mid-range steering wheel. Currently, it is available for $399. The Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel is a premium-level option that will cost you twice as much as its counterpart.

It is also worth noting that you will need other additional mechanisms to fully utilize these racing wheels. These include pedals, shifters, handbrakes, or other accessories.

Thrustmaster T248 vs Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel: Design and feature

Thrustmaster T248 vs Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel (Image via YouTube/Geek Street)

The Thrustmaster T248 comes with noticeable changes in design and pedals compared to other old Thrustmaster wheels. The rim is built with hard plastic inside and a lightly padded leather-effect finish on the outside. It comes with a screw-in mount clamp. While the pedal board has some rubber feet on the bottom, they are not very grippy.

It also has a dynamic/hybrid force feedback system, which works fine and lets you feel the road. Turning from the wheel feels a little granular or notchy. Torque is also average(Torque is the rotational force you feel through the wheel during gameplay).

Apart from 25 action buttons, you get an LCD sitting at the center of the wheel, which shows stats like your speed and gear.

The Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel also has a plastic build. That said, it feels nice and rugged, thanks to the big metal plate in its center. It is fairly large and heavy. Thankfully, you get a desk mount, which keeps it sturdy. It also features a customizable OLED display. By default, the screen shows wheel and pedal telemetry, but you can use it to check gear position, speed, or other in-game metrics.

It features an extensively tested PRO “thumbsweep” button layout. Besides that, it comes with magnetic gear shift paddles and dual-clutch paddles, which are very responsive.

It comes with 11nm of torque, which is highly powerful, particularly in off-road situations. It utilizes Trueforce, Logitech’s exclusive haptics technology, which makes games more immersive. You will feel every vibration and bump of the road.

Thrustmaster T248 vs Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel: Final verdict

Selecting a winner in the Thrustmaster T248 vs Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel is tricky. Both wheels deliver fantastic performance in a variety of scenarios. There is no doubt that the Logitech G option is more premium, offers better feedback, and is highly responsive. However, it comes with a hefty price tag.

If you want a racing wheel with decent full-force feedback without burning a big hole in your pocket, the Thrustmaster T248 would be a better pick for you. Adding to that, if you are a beginner or casual gamer, I would recommend not choosing the Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel.

