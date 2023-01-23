Top 5 Apple iPhone 14 Pro cases

A modern cutting-edge smartphone like the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is a well-rounded and well-built device that can withstand drops and falls even without sturdy cases. However, that doesn’t imply that the quartz screen protection on the device will protect from falls a hundred percent of the time. Users are better off encasing their precious phones in sturdy cases.

Various good cases are available at different prices and build quality. They come in silicon finishes and even hardened rubber cases. A few cases of the iPhone 14 Pro feature design choices like an openable back tray to use the phone as a hands-free viewing device.

We’ve assimilated a list of five of the best cases for the iPhone 14 Pro in a range of build quality and materials. Let’s go through them.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinion.

Pelican Shield and 4 other best cases for Apple iPhone 14 Pro

1) Ghostek EXEC Apple iPhone 14 Pro case with magnetic mag-safe card holder (for $39.99 on Newegg)

The only thing better than a reliable and sturdy case is a case designed with increased accessibility and usability in mind. The Ghostek EXEC case for 14 Pro lets you protect your device while providing a magnetic wallet to hold and carry your credit and debit cards. It can hold up to 3 cards and is easily detachable.

Furthermore, the material can withstand drops 12 feet high, and the chassis stays 1 mm above the screen and camera cutouts. The case is compatible with various mag-safe accessories as well.

2) ESR Air Armor case iPhone 14 Pro (for $39.99 on Newegg)

Bret Jackson @DonnieEchavez

#ESRAirArmorCasewithHaloLock If you want to have a case that is both classy and quality wise? You better get this ESR Air Armor Case with HaloLock. This is a clear case with well protected edges. If you want to have a case that is both classy and quality wise? You better get this ESR Air Armor Case with HaloLock. This is a clear case with well protected edges. #ESRAirArmorCasewithHaloLock https://t.co/2uoeBZgEsc

The ESR Air Armor case for the iPhone 14 Pro is made of Thermoplastic Polyurethane, a well-known material for its unyielding shock-absorbing capacity and durability. The corners act as shock absorbers, taking in all the impact thanks to air guards padding around the corner.

The ESR case is a bit heavier but is simultaneously wireless-charging compatible. Hence it doesn’t need to be removed to charge the phone wirelessly.

3) SZYG iPhone 14 Pro waterproof case with IP 68 rating (for $19.99 on Newegg)

Image by SZYG and Newegg

This iPhone 14 Pro case from SZYG is one of the best for their iPhone because it is waterproof, dustproof, and certified for underwater resistance. The case comes with an inbuilt screen protector that acts as the first line of defense for the device, protecting the screen from scratches and drops.

For a price of $19.99, it is one of the most durable cases and doesn’t hinder features like wireless charging. The screen encasing also doesn’t hinder sound reproduction.

4) heyday Apple iPhone 14 Pro case (for $19.99 on Target)

Image by heyday and Target

Made of polycarbonate material, this light yet durable case for 14 Pro does the job well for the price. Not everyone wants to encase their shiny new phones into significant opaque cases. Anyone looking for a light case who does not habitually drop their phones often may consider a light case like this from heyday.

As with many transparent cases, yellowing is unfortunately inevitable and will start to set in after a few months of usage. It can be cleaned to some extent but expecting it to remain as clear and transparent as day one is a short road to disappointment.

5) Pelican Apple iPhone 14 Pro Shield Series Heavy Duty MagSafe Case (for $59.99 on Target)

iphoneness @iphoneness Pelican Voyager Drop Tested MagSafe Case for iPhone 13 - is.gd/HT60Z8 Pelican Voyager Drop Tested MagSafe Case for iPhone 13 - is.gd/HT60Z8 https://t.co/gIIXhnwhov

If someone wants to protect their new and shiny 14 Pro with as much caution as possible, the extremely rugged and heavy-duty Pelican Shield Series is the case to turn to. This is one of the very few cases with 5 mm bezels that rise from the screen level and offer guaranteed protection from flat drops on the screen side.

Moreover, it comes with a holster and a kickstand while compatible with wireless charging. The case also has an anti-microbial coating that prevents germ build-up on the surface over time.

Protecting hefty investments is not only necessary but also prudent and wise. These five cases for the 14 Pro model offer something for everyone looking for a particular price range. Many people handle their phones well, but investing in a $20 to $50 case ensures that not even the rare slip-ups cause financial stress.

Poll : 0 votes