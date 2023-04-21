Top 5 best gaming capture cards for content creators

A gaming capture card is a device that records games and sends them to your computer for you to edit or stream them. While most consoles have inbuilt screen capture features, the quality of the recording is often low. Capture cards provide high-quality visuals and more control over the recorded content.

As a content creator, recording high-quality gameplay videos while gaming is essential. Whether you are livestreaming, creating YouTube videos, or just sharing clips on social media, a gaming capture card is necessary for your setup. However, the market has a wide range of options in various price ranges, making it difficult to choose one that meets your needs.

This article lists five of the best gaming capture cards for content creators.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Enhance your content with these five powerful gaming capture cards

5) AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini ($69.99)

The AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini is a compact and affordable card designed for creators who want to record and stream their content without making a dent in their pocket.

The device supports recording and streaming at 1080p resolution and 60 fps while reducing CPU usage with its in-built hardware encoder. It also provides support for HDMI outputs as well as DVI and AUX outputs.

Specs AVerMedia live gamer mini Resolution 1080p at 60 fps Connectivity HDMI Audio Mixing N/A

Pros:

Small size No latency

Cons:

No USB Type-C

4) EVGA XR1 Lite ($89.99)

The EVGA XR1 Lite offers good video and audio quality, as well as customization options for content creators and gamers. It provides 4K/60fps throughput, ideal for use with the latest Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

The card records all your gameplay in 1080P/60fps without any compression or lag. It also has support for USB Type-C as well as HDMI outputs, so you can hook it up to a DSLR for a quality webcam for your streams.

Specs EVGA XR1 lite Resolution 1080p at 60fps Connectivity USB Type-C, HDMI Audio Mixing N/A

Pros:

USB Type-C 4K/60fps throughput

Cons:

Hard to configure No HDR capture or passthrough

3) Razer Ripsaw HD ($124.58)

Razer, mostly known for its impressive line of gaming keyboards and mice, also makes an excellent game capture card. With this device, you can stream with both Mac and Windows. Since it doesn't ask for a lot of hardware power, you can also use it with weaker systems.

Due to its low profile and sleek appearance, the Razer Ripsaw HD is easy to place anywhere on your desk while capturing up to 1080 and 60fps with pass-throughs for 4K and 60 FPS.

Specs Razer Ripsaw HD Resolution 1080p at 60 fps Connectivity USB 3.0, HDMI Audio Mixing Built-in

Pros:

Ultra-low latency 4K 60fps passthrough High-definition video quality

Cons:

Lacks proprietary software

2) Asus TUF gaming video capture card (CU4K30) ($205.99)

As the model name suggests, this card lets you record or stream your gameplay at up to 4K resolution at 30 frames per second. It also allows 60fps recording at 2K and 120 FPS recording at 1080p.

The device also provides HDR passthroughs of up to 4K at 60 Hz and captures video at up to 4K at 30 Hz. It directly connects to your computer with a USB-C cable, so you don't need to download drivers to start using it.

Specs Asus TUF gaming video capture card Resolution 4K at 60Hz HDR Connectivity USB 3.2, Type-C, HDMI 2.0 Audio Mixing In-built

Pros:

Cross-platform Certified for OBS Excellent 1080p performance

Cons:

Mediocre 4K performance

1) Elgato 4K60 S+ ($299.99)

If you're a streamer who wants to upgrade their content quality without any compromises, then this capture card is for you.

Elgato's new 4k60 S+ is the most expensive and high-end capture card on this list. The device can optimize itself in real time, which means you don't need to worry about adjusting the settings before streaming or recording. It also has a stand-alone recording feature via an SD card, which is something Elgato has never introduced before.

The Elgato 4k60 s+ is an advanced card that offers superior visual output. However, it also requires high-end hardware to support the media it captures.

Specs Elgato 4K60 S+ Resolution 4K at 60 fps HDR Connectivity HDMI, USB-C, SD Audio Mixing Advanced

Pros:

4K capture at 60fps Real-time Video encoding

Cons:

Needs to high-end PC to use it Expensive

Choosing the right gaming capture card is essential for content creators who want to produce high-quality gameplay clips or videos, but with so many options on the market, it's tough to pick one. However, all of the aforementioned suggestions are excellent choices, depending on your needs and budget.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

