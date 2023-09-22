5 ways iPhone 15 is better than Google Pixel 7 (and 5 ways it fails to catch up)

Apple finally announced the iPhone 15 series at their Wonderlust 2023 event last week. The latest model packs a host of upgrades, with Apple finally introducing a Type C charging port in this smartphone. However, given how other Android flagship phones have upgraded in the last few years, including the Google Pixel 7, it's going to be a tough competition for Apple this year.

In this post, we will be comparing Apple's latest entry to that of Google's. While one has already cemented itself as an excellent smartphone thanks to the updates it kept receiving, the newly launched iPhone also has some advantages attached to it.

How Apple iPhone 15 is better than the Google Pixel 7

1) Better design

Earlier, the design of flagship phones was the only thing that distinguished them from midrange or their previous gen iterations. Also, most Android flagships have recently come with similar designs in their flagships.

The Pixel 7, like its predecessors, has a heavier build with a design similar to that of the Google Pixel 6. But, the iPhone 15 has a significantly lighter build and tighter grip, with aluminum frames, which looks and feels more premium.

2) Higher peak brightness

When we use our smartphones under direct sunlight, higher peak brightness support is always recommended, as it will help you view content more clearly on your phones.

So, the latest Apple iPhone gets the upper hand over its competitor as it has a maximum peak brightness support of 2000 nits, which is much better than the Pixel 7's 1400 nits peak brightness support.

3) Portrait mode

The telephoto sensor for optical zoom while clicking photos or for shooting videos is a feature that exclusively comes for Pro users. The same pattern is being followed for the latest model as well.

However, Apple has introduced a change in the iPhone 15 that gives a better camera experience. The base model which comes with a 48MP main camera sensor now provides a new 2x zoom option and provides a portrait effect, which the Pixel 7 simply lacks.

4) Faster processor

The 5nm Tensor G2 chipset is a fantastic chipset. It's also a fast CPU that can handle all daily tasks and provides a fast and responsive Pixel UI experience. But, Apple just has far superior raw computing power.

Its 4nm A16 Bionic chip, which debuted in the Pro versions last year, has now been moved down to the iPhone 15. It is much cooler even during intensive tasks and also is more battery efficient.

5) Longer software support

Apple's current strategy states that the newest iPhones will receive OS updates for the next five years. When it comes to security patches and bug fixes, Apple will provide seven years of upgrades. The Pixel 7, on the other hand, will receive just three Android OS upgrades and five years of security support.

How Google Pixel 7 is better than the Apple iPhone 15

1) Faster refresh rate support

All the Google Pixel 7 models have received fast refresh rate support, with the Pixel 7 and 7a supporting 90Hz refresh rate. But the base iPhone 15 and 15 Plus still come with the old 60Hz refresh rate, which feels sluggish while scrolling apps or browsing webpages.

2) Faster wireless charging speed

The base iPhone is still supported by 20W wired charging and 15W wireless charging with MagSafe chargers. On the other hand, the Pixel 7 is slightly superior as it supports 30W wired and 20W wireless charging speeds.

3) Faster Data Transmission

Although the iPhone 15 now finally comes with USB-C support, its data transfer is considerably slower than most Android flagship smartphones. The USB 2.0 port on the base model transfers data at only 480 Mbps. The Google Pixel 7 supports faster USB 3.2 data transmission through its Type C port, which provides up to 5Gbps data transfer speed.

4) Always on Display (AOD)

Another year has gone by as Apple again chose not to include the Always On function on its base iPhones, as they did with their iPhone 14 series. The Google Pixel 7, on the other hand, has Always on Display support and it can even be customized to save battery life.

5) Cheaper price

The iPhone 15 for its base 128GB storage variant retails for $799, which is similar to the Apple iPhone 14 pricing. The Google Pixel 7 retails for a much lower price currently and is easily available for less than $500, across all major stores for the base 128GB variant.