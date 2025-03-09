WWE 2K25 PC guide: Best settings for RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

WWE 2K25, the latest installment to the WWE 2K franchise, is set to be released on March 14, 2025. The game will be available globally on platforms like Windows, PS4/PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. While the game's official release is still a few days away, you can play the early access version right now.
The title's system requirements are not demanding at all when it comes to PC hardware. It can run at 4K even on older GPUs from the RTX 30 series. Thus, gamers who own the RTX 4060 or the RTX 4060 Ti should be able to run this game at its best settings.
In this article, we'll discuss the best WWE 2K25 settings for the RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti.
Note: The settings mentioned below are for PCs having well over the recommended specs, but with an RTX 4060 or RTX 4060 Ti GPU.
Best WWE 2K25 PC settings for RTX 4060
The RTX 4060 would be the perfect card for 4K gaming. It looks amazing at the high resolution and would be even more immersive on a larger display. At 4K resolution, the game locks in at 60fps due to the frame cap. We've enabled the Ultra and High settings for all parameters here, providing the best gameplay experience.
We've also opted to turn on Motion Blur and Depth of Field, as they do not affect performance and would in fact be a good addition visually. We recommend you turn on VSync if you don't own a monitor that features AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync compatibility.
These are the best settings for RTX 4060:
- Graphics Device: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060
- Texture Quality: High
- Monitor: 1
- Windowed Mode: No
- Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- VSync: No
- Refresh Rate: 60Hz
- Action Camera FPS: 60
- Shadows: On
- Shadow Quality: High
- Shader Quality: Ultra
- Anti-Alias: TAA
- Reflections: High
- Dynamic Upscaling: Linear
- Sharpness: 5
- Depth of Field: On
- Motion Blur: On
- Audience Density: 100
- Multi-Superstar Performance Mode: Off
Best WWE 2K25 PC settings for RTX 4060 Ti
The game runs just as well on the RTX 4060 Ti. Although the settings remain largely unchanged, we've made a few tweaks for better immersivity in the gameplay. At 4K resolution, we see a stable 60fps framerate. We've enabled the highest settings for all parameters allowing for the absolute best gameplay experience.
We've also turned on AMD FSR dynamic upscaling, which helps obtain smoother framerates and performance.
These are the best settings for RTX 4060 Ti:
- Graphics Device: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti
- Texture Quality: High
- Monitor: 1
- Windowed Mode: No
- Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- VSync: No
- Refresh Rate: 60Hz
- Action Camera FPS: 60
- Shadows: On
- Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Shader Quality: Ultra
- Anti-Alias: TAA
- Reflections: High
- Dynamic Upscaling: AMD FSR 1
- Sharpness: 5
- Depth of Field: On
- Motion Blur: On
- Audience Density: 100
- Multi-Superstar Performance Mode: Off
These are the best WWE 2K25 settings for the RTX 4060 and the RTX 4060 Ti. Both cards are super capable GPUs for the game and would run it at the absolute best setting possible. At 4K resolutions, it provides stable framerates, allowing you to play without having to worry about stutters or frame drops.
