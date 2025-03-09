WWE 2K25 PC guide: Best settings for RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

WWE 2K25, the latest installment to the WWE 2K franchise, is set to be released on March 14, 2025. The game will be available globally on platforms like Windows, PS4/PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. While the game's official release is still a few days away, you can play the early access version right now.

The title's system requirements are not demanding at all when it comes to PC hardware. It can run at 4K even on older GPUs from the RTX 30 series. Thus, gamers who own the RTX 4060 or the RTX 4060 Ti should be able to run this game at its best settings.

In this article, we'll discuss the best WWE 2K25 settings for the RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti.

Note: The settings mentioned below are for PCs having well over the recommended specs, but with an RTX 4060 or RTX 4060 Ti GPU.

Best WWE 2K25 PC settings for RTX 4060

Graphics settings for the new WWE 2K title on the RTX 4060 (Image via 2K Games)

The RTX 4060 would be the perfect card for 4K gaming. It looks amazing at the high resolution and would be even more immersive on a larger display. At 4K resolution, the game locks in at 60fps due to the frame cap. We've enabled the Ultra and High settings for all parameters here, providing the best gameplay experience.

We've also opted to turn on Motion Blur and Depth of Field, as they do not affect performance and would in fact be a good addition visually. We recommend you turn on VSync if you don't own a monitor that features AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync compatibility.

These are the best settings for RTX 4060:

Graphics Device: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Texture Quality: High

High Monitor: 1

1 Windowed Mode: No

No Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 VSync: No

No Refresh Rate: 60Hz

60Hz Action Camera FPS: 60

60 Shadows: On

On Shadow Quality: High

High Shader Quality: Ultra

Ultra Anti-Alias: TAA

TAA Reflections: High

High Dynamic Upscaling: Linear

Linear Sharpness: 5

5 Depth of Field: On

On Motion Blur: On

On Audience Density: 100

100 Multi-Superstar Performance Mode: Off

Best WWE 2K25 PC settings for RTX 4060 Ti

Graphics settings for the new WWE 2K title on the RTX 4060 Ti (Image via 2K Games)

The game runs just as well on the RTX 4060 Ti. Although the settings remain largely unchanged, we've made a few tweaks for better immersivity in the gameplay. At 4K resolution, we see a stable 60fps framerate. We've enabled the highest settings for all parameters allowing for the absolute best gameplay experience.

We've also turned on AMD FSR dynamic upscaling, which helps obtain smoother framerates and performance.

These are the best settings for RTX 4060 Ti:

Graphics Device: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Texture Quality: High

High Monitor: 1

1 Windowed Mode: No

No Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 VSync: No

No Refresh Rate: 60Hz

60Hz Action Camera FPS: 60

60 Shadows: On

On Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shader Quality: Ultra

Ultra Anti-Alias: TAA

TAA Reflections: High

High Dynamic Upscaling: AMD FSR 1

AMD FSR 1 Sharpness: 5

5 Depth of Field: On

On Motion Blur: On

On Audience Density: 100

100 Multi-Superstar Performance Mode: Off

These are the best WWE 2K25 settings for the RTX 4060 and the RTX 4060 Ti. Both cards are super capable GPUs for the game and would run it at the absolute best setting possible. At 4K resolutions, it provides stable framerates, allowing you to play without having to worry about stutters or frame drops.

