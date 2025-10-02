  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • Xbox Game Pass overhaul: Fans divided on new pricing

Xbox Game Pass overhaul: Fans divided on new pricing

By Adith Pramod
Published Oct 02, 2025 05:54 GMT
Revised Xbox Game Pass plans gets mixed reactions from fans (Image via Xbox)
Revised Xbox Game Pass plans gets mixed reactions from fans (Image via Xbox)

Microsoft has revamped the Xbox Game Pass pricing structure. The Ultimate tier, previously available for $19.99, now costs $29.99 per month. The Premium plan is priced at $14.99, matching the cost of the former Standard tier. The Essential tier remains unchanged at $9.99, consistent with the previous Core plan. Meanwhile, the monthly price for PC Game Pass has risen from $11.99 to $16.49.

Ad

These changes have sparked dissatisfaction among many fans, with some choosing to cancel their subscriptions to the service.

Redditor u/GamePitt_Rob speculated about the possible downsides of an ad-supported tier, exploring various ways it could be implemented. Their comment highlights concerns about interruptions during gameplay, drawing comparisons to the intrusive ads commonly found in mobile gaming.

In response, u/DahColeTrain expressed their disappointment over the possibility of ad models encroaching on premium gaming experiences, especially if users are still required to pay.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

u/Stilgar314 voiced disapproval of the 50% price hike for Game Pass Ultimate, suggesting that the increase should have been implemented more gradually.

Ad

u/Keviticas shared a bittersweet reaction, stating, “… it’s gonna feel weird cancelling it.” This is a shared sentiment, with many users choosing to opt out and cancel their existing subscriptions.

Meanwhile, u/vine01 criticized Xbox Game Pass’ value proposition. Their comment highlights a big concern: the lack of true ownership in subscription models, where games can be removed from a user’s library if the company decides to do so.

Ad
Fans hate the new pricing scheme (Image via Reddit)
Fans hate the new pricing scheme (Image via Reddit)

u/Deervember stated that this ordeal is just not worth it for casual players. According to them, multiple casual titles can be purchased for the price of an Ultimate subscription, so instead of paying a hefty amount for the service, one could simply opt to buy the games separately.

Ad

u/Iron_Bob expressed their frustration with subscription pricing models across major companies. Their reaction echoes a growing sentiment that companies initially offer attractive deals to build a user base, only to raise prices later.

Game Pass users react to price hike (Image via Reddit)
Game Pass users react to price hike (Image via Reddit)

However, not everyone is troubled by the price hike, with some users having anticipated the change.

Ad

Redditor u/lingering-will-6 pointed out that similar patterns are common across subscription-based services in the industry. Meanwhile, u/DamUEmageht observed that subscription services often bundle features that most users want with less desirable ones. They argued that this “separation of needs” can make the services more economically viable and appealing to users of a particular bracket.

Also read: Leaks suggest next-gen Xbox consoles and handheld are set to release in 2027

Is it worth buying the Game Pass after the price hike?

Following the latest price hike, the decision to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass now depends heavily on individual gaming habits and preferences.

Ad

For avid gamers who frequently play new releases, the Ultimate tier offers a lot of value, with over 75 day-one launches annually, a growing library of more than 400 titles, access to Ubisoft+ Classics, Fortnite Crew, and enhanced cloud gaming features.

However, for casual or budget-conscious players, the cost may equal or exceed what they would spend buying select games outright during sales, making the subscription less compelling.

Ultimately, the value proposition is strongest for those who are willing to pay a premium for the Game Pass Ultimate, while others may find the increased expense difficult to justify.

Ad

Also read: All Xbox Game Pass price changes explained

Check out other articles by Sportskeeda:

About the author
Adith Pramod

Adith Pramod

Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.
He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications