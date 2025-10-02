Xbox Game Pass overhaul: Fans divided on new pricing

Microsoft has revamped the Xbox Game Pass pricing structure. The Ultimate tier, previously available for $19.99, now costs $29.99 per month. The Premium plan is priced at $14.99, matching the cost of the former Standard tier. The Essential tier remains unchanged at $9.99, consistent with the previous Core plan. Meanwhile, the monthly price for PC Game Pass has risen from $11.99 to $16.49.These changes have sparked dissatisfaction among many fans, with some choosing to cancel their subscriptions to the service. Redditor u/GamePitt_Rob speculated about the possible downsides of an ad-supported tier, exploring various ways it could be implemented. Their comment highlights concerns about interruptions during gameplay, drawing comparisons to the intrusive ads commonly found in mobile gaming.In response, u/DahColeTrain expressed their disappointment over the possibility of ad models encroaching on premium gaming experiences, especially if users are still required to pay.Comment byu/MaintenanceFar4207 from discussion ingamingnewsu/Stilgar314 voiced disapproval of the 50% price hike for Game Pass Ultimate, suggesting that the increase should have been implemented more gradually.Comment byu/TomorrowComes33 from discussion ingamingu/Keviticas shared a bittersweet reaction, stating, “… it’s gonna feel weird cancelling it.” This is a shared sentiment, with many users choosing to opt out and cancel their existing subscriptions.Meanwhile, u/vine01 criticized Xbox Game Pass’ value proposition. Their comment highlights a big concern: the lack of true ownership in subscription models, where games can be removed from a user’s library if the company decides to do so.Fans hate the new pricing scheme (Image via Reddit)u/Deervember stated that this ordeal is just not worth it for casual players. According to them, multiple casual titles can be purchased for the price of an Ultimate subscription, so instead of paying a hefty amount for the service, one could simply opt to buy the games separately.u/Iron_Bob expressed their frustration with subscription pricing models across major companies. Their reaction echoes a growing sentiment that companies initially offer attractive deals to build a user base, only to raise prices later.Game Pass users react to price hike (Image via Reddit)However, not everyone is troubled by the price hike, with some users having anticipated the change. Redditor u/lingering-will-6 pointed out that similar patterns are common across subscription-based services in the industry. Meanwhile, u/DamUEmageht observed that subscription services often bundle features that most users want with less desirable ones. They argued that this “separation of needs” can make the services more economically viable and appealing to users of a particular bracket.Also read: Leaks suggest next-gen Xbox consoles and handheld are set to release in 2027Is it worth buying the Game Pass after the price hike?Following the latest price hike, the decision to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass now depends heavily on individual gaming habits and preferences.For avid gamers who frequently play new releases, the Ultimate tier offers a lot of value, with over 75 day-one launches annually, a growing library of more than 400 titles, access to Ubisoft+ Classics, Fortnite Crew, and enhanced cloud gaming features.However, for casual or budget-conscious players, the cost may equal or exceed what they would spend buying select games outright during sales, making the subscription less compelling.Ultimately, the value proposition is strongest for those who are willing to pay a premium for the Game Pass Ultimate, while others may find the increased expense difficult to justify.Also read: All Xbox Game Pass price changes explainedCheck out other articles by Sportskeeda: Where to pre-order ROG Xbox Ally? Prices, retailers, and more detailsASUS ROG Xbox Ally preorders sold out: Is this the handheld that could take the throne from Switch?PlayStation 6 leak: Possible specs and release date