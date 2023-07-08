“We all can't really believe it to be honest” - Amateur sensation Aine Donegan on sitting 11th at US Women’s Open after 36 holes

In a remarkable turn of events at the US Women's Open, amateur golfer Aine Donegan has emerged as a sensation, defying expectations and capturing the attention of fans and media alike.

As the championship reaches the halfway point, Donegan finds herself in the 11th position, an accomplishment that has left many in awe. Her inspiring performance amidst tough competition has earned her recognition as the leading amateur player, a position she shares with rising US star Rose Zhang.

On that note, let us delve into the astonishing journey of Aine Donegan and her impressive showing at Pebble Beach.

The 78th U.S. Women's Open - Round One

Aine Donegan's heartwarming support system and unprecedented achievements

As Aine Donegan's inspiring journey unfolds, her story has captivated not only golf enthusiasts but also a wider audience.

Supported by her loving family and close friends, Donegan has garnered an outpouring of support both at Pebble Beach and from her native Ireland.

"Well, me and my family, we all can't really believe it to be honest," Donegan was quoted as saying by the Independent.

Her remarkable performance has elevated her to national news channels, reflecting the pride and excitement felt by her compatriots.

"We made the main news channel in Ireland, which is like a big deal, which was cool," she added.

Aine Donegan's achievements have the potential to make history, as she aims to become the first amateur golfer to win a women's Major since Catherine Lacoste's triumph in 1965.

She said:

"We made the main news channel in Ireland, which is like a big deal, which was cool, and then actually one of my best friends here, I've known here since I was about four years old, and she was just over in the States at her aunt's house in San Francisco with her dad and a few of her siblings, and they extended their flights to stay for this, so she's been here the first two days, and I actually think they extended their flights again until the end of this.

"Then two of my best friends are up in Vancouver for the summer, and they booked flights to come down, as well, for the weekend, so it's going to be really nice to see some familiar faces."

Donegan added:

"Even the faces that aren't so familiar, there's a lot of Irish people out here supporting and stuff, which is really nice. I'm having a great time."

The magnitude of this accomplishment has left fans in awe and imbued the championship with a sense of anticipation and wonder.

A Rising Star in Uncharted Territory

Aine Donegan, a 21-year-old golfer hailing from Lahinch, Ireland, has quickly become a household name in the world of golf.

As a qualifier, she arrived at the US Women's Open with modest expectations, but her remarkable talent and unwavering determination have propelled her into the spotlight.

"I had a lot of really good up-and-downs to keep me in it, but I didn't really play my best golf today. Didn't hit enough greens, and that made things a little bit difficult. It definitely played harder today, I would say, than yesterday. There's a few of the pins where the wind is blowing and you just can't really get at them," she said.

Aine Donegan's journey to the championship was not without its challenges, including a grueling 30-hour journey from Scotland to San Francisco, and the mishap of a broken driver.

"I started with a bogey on the second, the par-5," said Donegan, who had an inspirational chat with Lacoste this week. "I went for it in two and it didn't work out. I had to take an unplayable drop, but luckily I bounced back straight away with a birdie."

However, her resilience and unwavering focus on the game have allowed her to overcome these hurdles and make a significant impact on the tournament.

Steadfast Performance Amongst the Elite

Throughout the first 36 holes of the US Women's Open, Aine Donegan has showcased her exceptional skills and composure on the prestigious Pebble Beach course.

Starting with an early setback in the second round, Donegan rebounded admirably, displaying her mental fortitude and determination. She demonstrated a brilliant touch around the greens, recovering from five bogeys in an eight-hole stretch with three crucial closing pars.

Donegan explained:

"Then birdied six, made a nice four-footer, four- or five-footer for that, and then I had two sloppy bogeys on 8 and 9 from the middle of the fairway on both. I hit a really, really bad shot on eight into the right front bunker and just missed an eight-footer for par. And then 9 I three-putted. It was a long putt. My second shot was probably the problem on nine, but then I three-putted, which was disappointing."

She added:

"Then the back nine was playing so tough. My playing partners struggled there, as well, and I'm sure everybody else is struggling a little bit on the back nine. It's getting cold now. The wind is picking up and the greens are really firm, way firmer than the front nine and even yesterday. I'm not sure, I haven't looked at the leaderboard, but I'd say if you were to look at a leaderboard the better scores would be from this morning."

The challenging conditions presented by the wind and firm greens tested the mettle of the competitors, but Aine Donegan's ability to adapt and thrive in such circumstances has been truly remarkable.

"I'm pleased with how I finished," she said. "I finished with three pars and that was my goal, just try and get in with the same score, and luckily I did."

The 78th U.S. Women's Open - Round One

Aine Donegan's meteoric rise in the US Women's Open is a testament to her exceptional talent, resilience, and unwavering dedication to the sport of golf. The remarkable feat of securing the 11th position after 36 holes has surpassed all expectations and left fans and spectators amazed.

Donegan's performance, combined with her positive attitude and humble disposition, has endeared her to golf enthusiasts worldwide.

As the championship progresses, all eyes will be on this amateur sensation, eagerly awaiting the outcome of her inspiring journey.

Whether or not Aine Donegan ultimately emerges as the victor, her impact on the US Women's Open and the sport of golf as a whole is undeniable, solidifying her place as a rising star and a beacon of hope for aspiring athletes around the globe.

Poll : 0 votes