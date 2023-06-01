When will Rory McIlroy tee off at the Memorial Tournament 2023? Ace golfer’s Thursday tee time explored

Rory McIlroy's tee time for the first round of the Memorial Tournament 2023 has been revealed.

McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, and Tyrrell Hatton are set to tee off on Thursday, June 1, in what promises to be a thrilling show of golfing talent.

The trio will begin their round at 12:53 p.m. from the 10th tee, enthralling spectators and competing for victory on the legendary Muirfield Village Golf Club course.

Rory McIlroy's presence in the tournament provides an added degree of excitement as a former World No. 1 and four-time major champion.

The Northern Irish golfer, who is known for his outstanding play and ability to thrive under pressure, is expected to provide an explosive performance at the Memorial Tournament.

5. Rory McIlroy

4. Xander Schauffele

3. Scottie Scheffler

2. Patrick Cantlay

1. Jon Rahm



Power rankings for @MemorialGolf 5. Rory McIlroy4. Xander Schauffele3. Scottie Scheffler2. Patrick Cantlay1. Jon Rahm

Golf fans and Rory McIlroy followers are looking forward to seeing his characteristic power, finesse, and strategic play. The Memorial Tournament is an ideal venue for a world-class golfer like Rory Mcllory to demonstrate his abilities and compete against an exceptional field.

Rory McIlroy in the Last Three Memorial Tournament

2022 Memorial Tournament: Rory McIlroy showed consistency and determination in the 2022 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club, finishing with a superb 2-under-par total and securing a spot in the top 20 on the leaderboard.

2021 Memorial Tournament: Rory McIlroy's performance at the 2021 Memorial Tournament demonstrated his unwavering composure and steady play, as he finished with a score of 1 under-par and placed himself favorably against a competitive field.

2020 Memorial Tournament: Rory McIlroy displayed his ability and resilience by navigating a difficult course to finish with a solid T32 ranking and a total score of +4, cementing his status among the world's top golfers.

Here are the complete Thursday tee times for the Memorial Tournament:

1st tee

7 am - Danny Willett, Peter Malnati, Robby Shelton

7:12 am - Dylan Frittelli, Adam Hadwin, Taylor Montgomery

7:24 am - Troy Merritt, Brandon Wu, Ben Taylor

7:36 am - Harris English, Garrick Higgo, Brendon Todd

7:48 am - Matt Wallace, Seamus Power, Cam Davis

8 am - Russell Henley, Lanto Griffin, Matt Kuchar

8:12 am - Kevin Kisner, Lucas Glover, Brian Harman

8:24 am - J.J. Spaun, Luke List, Stewart Cink

8:36 am - Jason Dufner, Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley

8:48 am - Austin Eckroat, Bo Hoag, Chris Gotterup

12 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Lee Hodges, Sam Stevens

12:12 pm - David Lipsky, Ben Griffin, S.H. Kim

12:24 pm - Adam Long, William McGirt, K.J. Choi

12:36 pm - Mackenzie Hughes, Chad Ramey, Joel Dahmen

12:48 pm - Nico Echavarria, Trey Mullinax, Francesco Molinari

1 pm - Chez Reavie, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka

1:12 pm - Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert, Brandt Snedeker

1:24 pm - Chris Kirk, Tom Hoge, Scott Stallings

1:36 pm - Kevin Streelman, Adam Schenk, Sam Ryder

1:48 pm - Kazuki Higa, Thriston Lawrence, David Micheluzzi

10th tee

7:05 am - Beau Hossler, Taylor Pendrith, Davis Thompson

7:17 am - Patrick Rodgers, Ben An, Denny McCarthy

7:29 am - Keith Mitchell, Joseph Bramlett, Justin Suh

7:41 am - Wyndham Clark, Kurt Kitayama, Tom Kim

7:53 am - Emiliano Grillo, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

8:05 am - Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa

8:17 am - Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler

8:29 am - Adam Scott, Zach Johnson, Cameron Young

8:41 am - Nick Hardy, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

8:53 am - Aaron Rai, Akshay Bhatia, Sam Bennett

12:05 pm - Will Gordon, Eric Cole, Ryan Fox

12:17 pm - David Lingmerth, Alex Noren, Matt NeSmith

12:29 pm - Luke Donald, Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry

12:41 pm - Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama

12:53 pm - Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tyrrell Hatton

1:05 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

1:17 pm - Adam Svensson, K.H. Lee, Gary Woodland

1:29 pm - Corey Conners, Keegan Bradley, Sahith Theegala

1:41 pm - Andrew Putnam, Alex Smalley, Justin Lower

1:53 pm - MJ Daffue, Nicolai Hojgaard, Aldrich Potgieter (a)

Tee timings for Memorial Tournament round 2 will be updated following the conclusion of Day 1.

