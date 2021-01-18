10 best easter eggs in GTA San Andreas

Players love looking for easter eggs and GTA San Andreas. Unsurprisingly, fans have been digging for them all over the city.

Easter eggs are memorable as they take players down a Grand Theft Auto's memory trip using subtle and thoughtful signs. These hidden things rejuvenate old memories and make the world of GTA San Andreas more beloved.

This article looks at the five best easter eggs hidden in the sprawling world of GTA San Andreas.

10 most exciting easter eggs in GTA San Andreas

#10 Carcer Church



The picture of Carcer Church in GTA San Andreas can be spotted in Architectural Espionage's mission. This building made an appearance in the game "Manhunt' on level 'Drunk Driving.'

Furthermore, Starkweather Estate's blueprints and a map of the level 'Key Personnel' in the same game can also be found in 'Architectural Espionage.'

#9 James Earl Cash

Image via hidefninja

The famous James Earl Cash - protagonist of 'Manhunt' - makes an appearance in GTA San Andreas.

His portrait is featured in LVPD in GTA San Andreas on a soft board.

# 8 Rusty Wheelchair

Image via Relentless Rogues

The Rusty Wheelchair is a reference taken from the movie called "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre."

It makes a static appearance in GTA San Andreas.

# 7 Rip Opposition 1997-2004

Image via taringa.net

The GTA franchise was launched in 1997. This date is engraved on a stone with the words 'RIP Opposition 1997-2004', in the cemetery made in honor of GTA San Andreas' fallen soldiers. The crux of this easter egg is actually not as complicated as fans think it is. The whole thing was supposed to be a joke.

# 6 Rockstar Constellation:

Image via u/bobwonderland, Reddit

This is perhaps the most popular easter egg in existence. This also made an appearance in GTA 3 and Vice City.

When the player looks up at the sky at night, a constellation shaped like the Rockstar Games Logo can be seen glittering among GTA San Andreas stars.

#5 The Masturbating Statue:

Image via Gamer Gamer

In the mission 'Just Business' in GTA San Andreas, a player is tasked to save Big Smoke from the Russians.

The building where Big Smoke has held hosts five statues. One of the statutes seems to be masturbating while the others wear unforgettable expressions of horror and disgust.

#4 Ghost Graffiti

Image via TheSmilerzZzZ

Between 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m, a mysterious graffiti appears on the cemetery walls of Los Santos that disappears in daylight and never graces any other part of GTA San Andreas. The Graffiti forms the words, "Families 4 Life."

#3 Love Juice

Image via es.gta.wik

The store called 'Eris' in GTA San Andreas features several adult jokes.

The logo of the store looks more like STD when looked at from an upside-down angle.

Moreover, the store has a stock of drinks called 'love juice,' and the player probably doesn't need any elaboration.

# 2 Famous Hackers:

Image via Healthcareitnews

The radio show Area 53 features Kevin. He explains to the player how computers can be controlled without unnecessary hassle in GTA San Andreas. This easter egg refers to the famous real-life hacker Kevin Mitnick who infamously broke into government databases.

# 1 CJD-500

Image via GTA fandom

CJ's apartment on Grove Street in GTA San Andreas features a console video game that was pretty famous back in the 90s as Sega Genesis.