3 mistakes GTA Online beginners should avoid

GTA Online's world of enterprise and adventure has enticed many players over the years and continues to do so judging by GTA 5's sales numbers. With the influx of new players every day, it is important to have the right start in GTA Online, as a few poor decisions can severely impede players' progress. Here are 3 common mistakes that new GTA Online players should avoid when starting out.

3 common mistakes GTA Online beginners make

1) Prioritizing cars early in the game

While it is extremely rewarding to go out and buy an expensive car after a hard day's work in GTA Online, it is far from wise to do it in the early game. Investing those $ 2-3 million into a business not only ensures stable profits, but can also amount to passive income as well. GTA Online's revenue streams are varied, and the more a player diversifies, the easier it becomes to farm cash. Choosing to buy a Bati 800 for early game movement is the best decision players can make for their future criminal enterprise.

2) Buying the wrong businesses

GTA Online features a myriad of businesses that players can partake in, but not all businesses are worth the time. Often times newer players snap up the cheapest businesses in the hopes of turning a profit, but this isn't always true. For example, the Counterfeit Cash business is one of the worst in the game and provides players with barely any returns, but is commonly bought by beginners.

Another mistake is buying the Nightclub before owning other businesses. This is completely redundant as the Nightclub accrues passive income from existing businesses. This means that if the Nightclub is the only investment players have made, they receive no passive cash.

3) Not focusing on weekly bonuses

GTA Online's weekly bonuses are perfect for cash strapped players. Every week, Rockstar Games puts out a fresh rotation of discounts and cash bonuses on events and properties in GTA Online. It is imperative for new players to keep their finger on the pulse regarding these changes, as they can snag a bunker or CEO office for anywhere between 30-50% off.

Edited by Gautham Balaji