3 reasons why Tenpenny is the shadiest character in GTA San Andreas

The GTA franchise has spawned multiple iconic villains over its 20 plus year journey and Officer Tenpenny stands at the top as one of the most deplorable video game villains in the franchise.

Cruel, calculative and cutthroat, Officer Frank Tenpenny is truly twisted, as evidenced by his actions all throughout the story of GTA San Andreas. Here are three reasons why Frank Tenpenny is a lot worse than you probably remember him.

A look into why Tenpenny is one of the most hated villains in GTA San Andreas

3) He floods Los Santos with hard drugs

Although an "officer of the law", Tenpenny is extremely crooked in his motivations. Under the guise of fuelling a gang war between the Ballas and the Grove Street Families, Tenpenny allies with the Ballas to flood the streets of Los Santos with drugs, leading to many members of the GSF getting addicted, weakening the gang, but keeping the Ballas strong.

2) He compelled Smoke and Ryder to betray the Grove Street Families

Promising Big Smoke a kingpin role in the new drug syndicate he had just built, Tenpenny gets him to betray the Grove. Smoke, in turn, compels Ryder to join him as Tenpenny begins to spread his wings even further beyond. The betrayal from the inside severely crippled the Grove Street Families and set them up for utter annihilation at the hands of Tenpenny.

1) Tenpenny orchestrated the murder of CJ's mom

Intending to use CJ's skills for himself, Tenpenny orchestrates the murder of Beverly Johnson via Big Smoke and Ryder to draw CJ back to Los Santos. After CJ returned he was instantly jumped by Tenpenny who was waiting for him on his way home.

Tenpenny then plants evidence on him linking him to Pendelbury's death, forcing CJ to cooperate with him unless he wants to end up in prison.

Although Tenpenny was a scumbag in the truest sense of the word, his actions caught up with him as he was ruthlessly hunted by a mob and eventually met a slow and painful death as his entire empire came crashing down around him.

