3 GTA 6 theories that may just be true

The GTA fan community has been waiting for GTA 6 ever since Rockstar Games announced that the title was in development in April 2020.

Some players claim that GTA 6 will be set in a modern-day version of Vice City, while others claim that the title will pick up from where GTA 5 left off.

There aren't many concrete ideas regarding the release date of the title either. Since there are also rumors regarding a supposed Red Dead Redemption title, the release of GTA 6 might be further than assumed. Now, this also makes sense, since GTA 5 and GTA Online are still in their prime.

Here is a list of some rumors that are currently circulating in the community regarding the upcoming title in the GTA franchise, that might just be true.

Note: the article simply gathers some of the most believable leaks and speculations regarding GTA 6 at one place.

3 theories/speculations around GTA 6, Rockstar Games' much-coveted upcoming title

The release date

Popular data miner and leaker Tom Henderson recently spoke about this in a video, and the speculated information seems to be pretty different from what earlier rumors suggested.

It was previously thought that Rockstar Games would release the upcoming GTA title in 2023. However, it looks like the community will have to wait a bit longer, as Anderson's intel suggests that GTA 6 could well hit stores in 2025.

Not really a 70's/80's gangster flick

Although rumors once suggested that GTA 6 will be based in the 1970s or 80's, they seem misplaced. They were mostly fanned by the rising popularity of the Netflix series Narcos.

However, the latest rumors suggest that the title will be taking players back to modern day Vice City. Rumors further suggest that GTA 6 will be picking up from where GTA 5 left off.

Drug money

GTA 6 will pick up where GTA 5 ended, and will probably have something to do with drugs (Image via Rockstar Games)

The leaks that hinted that GTA 6 will be set in the 80's, and the leaks that hint at the setting being a modern-day Vice City, both talk about this. It seems that the upcoming GTA game will have a drug empire at the center of it, providing an interesting turn to the usual storylines.

Looks like it is going to be a while before GTA 6 releases. But the wait might be worth the while.

