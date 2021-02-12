3 things players returning to GTA Online must know when starting the game again

Much like when Steve Rogers was thawed off the ice and thrust into the modern world, former GTA Online players can have a similar experience.

Since its earliest days, the game has evolved to the point where it's barely recognizable from the state it was at launch.

At launch, GTA Online was relatively skeletal with a few odd Deathmatches and a couple of interesting match types. Freemode seemed functional enough but was nowhere near the chaotic playground it is today in GTA Online.

Therefore, returning players might find themselves feeling a bit out of touch and mostly confused during their time in the game. To help get up to speed with all the shiny new toys in GTA Online, here's a quick refresher.

GTA Online: 3 things players returning should know when starting the game again

#1 - The Oppressor MK II rules

Advertisement

Should the player have quit playing GTA Online before 2018, chances are they might not be all that familiar with the Oppressor MK II.

In many ways, the Oppressor MK II has established dominance in the game and has become a favorite of players whether in Freemode or for doing VIP/CEO work.

The flying hoverbike is kitted out with all sorts of powerful weaponry and makes for an especially useful vehicle with its flying capabilities.

It is the go-to weapon when it comes to VIP/CEO Work and an absolute must-have once players have gone through the preliminary groundwork and need to make that big step-up.

However, it should also be noted that GTA Online players aren't very fond of the hoverbike as it has also become the griefer's choice of vehicle. Therefore, other players might be a little skeptical of one pulling up in one.

#2 - The high-end apartment isn't the be-all, end-all for heists

The high-end apartment gave access to Heists in GTA Online, and should the player have quit soon after 2015, they've missed out on a lot. Players will now need different properties in order to have a shot at the newer heists in the game.

Here is a list of properties players need for heists in the game:

Facility - Doomsday Heist Arcade - Diamond Casino Heist Kosatka Submarine - Cayo Perico Heist

Advertisement

Heists also pay out significantly more now in GTA Online, and the Cayo Perico Heist is a great way to make money in the game with repeat playthroughs. It is also playable solo, which is a nice move on Rockstar's part.

#3 - Fun, new weapons

While the Special Carbine serves just about fine for any situation one finds themselves regularly in GTA Online, a little more firepower never hurts. The ability to upgrade one's favorite weapons to the MK II weapon in a Weapons Workshop is an absolute game-changer.

In addition to that, GTA Online has a bunch of weaponized command units/vehicles in the form of the MOC, Avenger, and the Terrorbyte. These absolutely massive vehicles act as mobile command bases for the player, and the player can fit all sorts of toys in them.

In addition to command units, there are also fun new weapons in the game since launch as the Up-n-Atomizer and the Widowmaker are going to keep things interesting.

Therefore, a trip down to Ammu-Nation or Warstock Cache and Carry might be in order as soon as the player returns to Los Santos.