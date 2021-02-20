3 most unique vehicles featured in GTA Online

GTA Online features a number of vehicles, each one more thrilling in nature than the other.

It's no wonder that GTA Online is one of the most highly-rated games in the world. Every out-of-the-world, futuristic vehicle introduced in the game works as an irresistible hook.

This article takes a look at some of the most unique vehicles featured in GTA Online.

5 most distinctive vehicles featured in GTA Online

#3 The Vapid Slamtruck

Introduced to GTA Online as part of the Cayo Perico Heist, the Vapid Slamtruck is a utility vehicle.

This truck is great for hauling small cars out of the way. Like the Ramp Buggy, it can send intruders hurtling through the air.

Having said that, the Slamtruck is not the fastest truck in GTA Online. With a top speed of 77.65 mph, this vehicle barely scratches the bottom.

Despite the low speed and average handling, the Slamtruck is one of the most interesting vehicles featured in GTA Online. Its hype may also be credited to Cayo Perico's insane but well-deserved fame.

#2 The Invade and Persuade

The Invade and Persuade is the perfect deja vu trigger for players who couldn't get enough of remote-controlled cars when they were kids.

Players can use this miniature tank to sneak up on people, spy on enemies and knock pedestrians out of the way.

The Invade and Persuade can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry for $2,275,000 in GTA Online.

#1 The Oppressor MK II

The Pegassi Oppressor MK II was released on July 14th, 2018, as part of the After Hours update.

This custom hoverbike has absolutely no rival in GTA Online. Equipped with foldable wings, the Oppressor MK II has the ability to hover above ground and soar into the air like a magnificent bird.

Above ground, the Oppressor MK II is recorded at a maximum speed of 130 mph and showcases high acceleration, nimble handling and great traction. Above water, the Oppressor MK II functions pretty much like a hovercraft and features unbeatable speed and acceleration.

The flying motorbike can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,890,250.