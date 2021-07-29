4 characters who betray CJ in GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas was arguably the most iconic GTA experience from the previous generation of gaming. With an engaging storyline rife with action, bloodshed, and betrayal, GTA San Andreas could well be considered a modern-day crime masterpiece.

Aside from a brilliant storyline, GTA San Andreas also featured some of the greatest actors from Hollywood in its voice cast. A good example of this would be Samuel L. Jackson as LSPD officer and C.R.A.S.H. member Frank Tenpenny.

GTA San Andreas witnesses the growth of CJ through a myriad of acquaintances and new faces, struggling against the tide of luck and betrayal. However, as one would expect, the adversaries he faces are compelling and ruthless, to say the least.

San Andreas arguably contains the most heinous and shocking betrayal of the entire GTA series. Some of them have left players astonished and scarred by what they saw. A character meant for comic relief becomes a secondary antagonist of the game.

With that in mind, this article dives into some other shocking outcomes in the game.

Four people who betrayed CJ in GTA San Andreas

1) Big Smoke

No one can forget Big Smoke's rise from comic relief to becoming the secondary villain. This is one of the most heinous betrayals of the game. Nobody saw it coming when he sold out Grove Street Families to corrupt law enforcement and rival gangs.

The 'Green Sabre' mission revealed who Big Smoke really is, and it is still one of the most unexpected plot twists from GTA.

2) Ryder

Ryder's betrayal is right up there with Big Smoke. But unlike that one, Ryder's betrayal is more iconic given the element of surprise. Players can see clues that foreshadow Big Smoke's treachery. But Ryder's betrayal in GTA San Andreas comes out of the blue. It seems terribly out of place for his character.

3) Catalina

Catalina's betrayal is more of a romantic one rather than one that threatens CJ's life. Players acquainted with Catalina from GTA 3 would know better than to trust her. But since CJ is not in GTA 3, he has no idea.

Catalina's borderline psychotic behavior was bad news for CJ, and so her betrayal felt bad. Not to forget that she tried to run him over when they ran into each other during a countryside street race.

4) OG Loc

Despite being another minor betrayal from GTA San Andreas, this one made players feel sorry for CJ. He tried to help this two-bit-thug, OG Loc, expand his street cred by helping him ruin the rap career of Madd Dogg, pushing the latter towards a suicide attempt.

Not only does CJ get nothing out of this entire ordeal, but OG Loc also acts in an utterly ungrateful manner with CJ. In the end, CJ makes amends by saving Madd Dogg from his suicide attempt and literally ran OG Loc out of Los Santos on his return.

