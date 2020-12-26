5 best Android games like GTA released on the Google Play Store in 2020 

GTA video games have influenced many action-adventure, open-world games since the franchise's conception more than two decades ago. These games are famous for their exciting missions and side activities.

GTA games are available across various platforms, including mobiles. Players who have Android devices can try out the following titles similar to GTA, which were introduced this year.

Five best Android alternatives to GTA released on the Google Play Store in 2020

These are some of the best such games that players can try out:

#1 - New Gangster Crime

Image via Woop Woop Games (YouTube)

Players have to assume the role of a gangster and take part in various heists, like they did in the GTA games. This game is famous for its interesting and dynamic gameplay.

The action-centric missions make the players sit on the edge of their seats and are a great entertainment source. New Gangster Crime has a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store and can also be enjoyed offline.

Download it from here

#2 - Gangster City: OpenWorld Crime Shooting Game – FPS

Image via Hossam Map (YouTube)

This game is a combination of the action-adventure and battle royale genres. Gangster City can be downloaded for free and can run smoothly on low-end Android devices.

Like the GTA games, players can steal cars of their choice in this title and get away from cops. This game offers over 30 exciting missions that players can complete.

Download it from here

#3 - Gangs Town Story – action open-world shooter

Image via SpTV2 Android review (YouTube)

Like GTA, this title is also a third-person open-world game. From special soldiers to gangsters, players will cross paths with various characters when they play this title.

There are many vehicles that they can take for a spin to explore the map. Gangs Town Story provides the necessary weapons for players to complete missions successfully.

Download it from here

#4 - Real Miami Gangster Grand City: Crime Simulator

Image via Google Play

Players will get GTA vibes as they have to be gangsters and take part in exciting gang wars. They can steal cars and drive them around to explore the open-world offered by the game.

Real Miami allows players to play in Liberty City, San Andreas, and Vegas. Even if there are annoying ads that players have to deal with, the game's missions are worth a try.

Download it from here

#5 - Grand Gangstar Miami City Theft

Image via Google Play

Based in the city of Miami, this game is an action-adventure game with missions to fulfill. Grand Gangstar Miami City Theft has easy controls and a rating of 4.6 stars on the Google Play Store.

The game has a good arsenal of weapons that players can use to participate in various heists, like GTA. There are also many vehicles that they can cruise around in to explore the city.

Download it from here

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.