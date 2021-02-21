The Arena War update was one of the most exciting additions to GTA Online. It introduced the eponymous vehicular deathmatch, along with a lot of mayhem and chaos.

The Arena War game mode quickly became one of the most popular ways to spend time in GTA Online. Creative match types like Here Come the Monsters helped sustain its popularity.

The Arena War mode reflects the kind of chaotic creativity that Rockstar is known for. The map design of these match types is second to none. It's filled with creative ways to dispatch enemies, along with some very interesting stipulations and rules.

5 best Arena War match types in GTA Online

#5 - Buzzer Beater

Buzzer Beater is the Deathbike's playground. It is an extremely frantic and chaotic Adversary Mode that values speed more than anything else. GTA Online players love one thing more than fast bikes: fast bikes with guns.

This mode lets players loose on their Deathbikes, but it is a struggle to survive against the clock. The trick is to either collect checkpoints to extend the timer, attack other players, or perform stunts.

Regardless of tactics, the match delves into chaos pretty quickly. It makes for one heck of a game mode in GTA Online.

#4 - Tag Team

Teams always make things more interesting. It makes the game a little competitive and tribal. The Tag Team pits two to four teams against each other, with only one player of each team in the Arena. The others, as spectators, lay traps and call the shots.

This makes for a hilariously haphazard mode. The mode never fails to deliver one exciting match after the next. If the player has a crew that is big enough to populate four teams, then this is about the best online multiplayer action one can get in GTA Online.

#3 - Here Come The Monsters

This mode has been popular ever since its arrival and for good reason. There is nothing quite as exciting as an asymmetrical combat situation that pits two of the most mismatched forces against one another.

The tiny Weeny Issis take on the mighty Sasquatches in a battle of wits against brawn, making for one lopsided matchup. The imbalance is what keeps the game fun and has players coming back for more.

#2 - Bomb Ball

Think of Rocket League but with high-powered weaponry and a bit of blood and guts. GTA Online's Bomb Ball is just that and some.

Bomb Ball is one of the more accessible match types in the game and a great way to spend hours in the game without tiring. Bomb Ball is a reliable match type that never fails to deliver.

#1 - Games Masters

Chaos is the name of the game in Arena War, and nothing exemplifies it like Games Masters Adversary Mode. This mode pits teams against one another but in a wholly unique way.

Only one team remains in the Arena, while the other strives to lay traps and use all sorts of weaponry to eliminate the team within the Arena from the Spectator Box. This match type is symbolic of the evil scientist-like experiments that Arena War as a whole represents in GTA Online.

Note: These are the opinions of the writer.