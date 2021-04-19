5 best armored vehicles in GTA Online

Unbridled chaos and absolute anarchy may serve as the basic theme of GTA Online. However, what keeps the game so compelling, almost a decade after its release, is the number of mind-blowing vehicles Rockstar Games keeps adding to it.

From futuristic trucks to flying bikes to weaponized cars, GTA Online has it all! Each mission requires a different set of assets, including either a fast vehicle or an indestructible car, allowing players to explore the plethora of options available.

This article talks about some of the best armored vehicles featured in GTA Online in 2021.

Five most awesome armored vehicles in GTA Online

#5 - Barrage

GTA Online features several armored vehicles, but none quite outclass the Barrage when it comes to style. Inspired by the HDT Storm SRTV (Search and Rescue Tactical Vehicle) and the HDT Sword ITV (Internationally transportable vehicle), the Barrage is an off-road buggy that won't go down without a fight.

This powerful vehicle comes equipped with two gunners. One is mounted on the front end and the other on the rear side. The gunner on the back can be replaced with a grenade launcher, against which the enemy will stand no chance.

Combined with the unflinching armor of the buggy, the equipping of lethal weapons becomes quite helpful in combat where the rival party isn't willing to back down. This powerful car can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry for $2,121,350 in GTA Online.

#4 - Insurgent Pick-Up Custom

If players need a vehicle whose appearance alone should announce utter chaos, then they should look no further than the Insurgent Pick-Up Custom.

Clad in indestructible armor and equipped with a powerful machine gun, the Insurgent Pick-Up Custom always makes an excellent case for itself, especially in an Online lobby, where resentful griefers are always looking for a chance to ruin someone's gameplay.

What's more, the player can make this beast of a vehicle undefeatable by installing armored windows upon customization. Now that's a perk that players don't get to enjoy with every vehicle in GTA Online.

#3 - Duke O' Death

GTA Online is known for its diverse assortment of vehicles, and if the most unique cars were to be listed, the Duke O' Death would be at the very top.

The name of the car alone deserves a standing ovation, and when it's combined with the awe-worthy design the vehicle boasts, the result is quite magnificent.

Recorded at a top speed of 114.25 mph, the Duke O' Death is surprisingly fast for such a bulky vehicle. It can be acquired for free by returning players in GTA Online.

#2 - The Night Shark

One can't rate the best armored cars in GTA Online without raving about the Night Shark, the epitome of power and beauty.

It is a large and beefy vehicle that takes inspiration from the incredible Dartz Kombat and the powerful Dartz Black Shark. As expected of an armored vehicle, the Night Shark can take 5 RPGs and about 15 homing rockets before blowing up.

The only downside to this one-of-a-kind vehicle is that it doesn't come equipped with bullet-proof windows. However, this shouldn't hold the player back from investing in the Night Shark because they can install armored windows upon customization.

Recorded at a top speed of 104.75, the Night Shark is one of the best vehicles featured in GTA Online.

#1 - The Armored Kuruma

Not only is the Armored Kuruma the king of all armored vehicles in GTA Online, but it's also unanimously agreed upon as one of the most valuable cars in the game.

The car comes equipped with bullet-proof windows and armored panels, which means the rival party will have a hard time getting to the player without an earth-shattering weapon on hand.

As if that wasn't enough, the Armored Kuruma features quick acceleration, nimble handling, and amazing traction. Its top speed is recorded at 109.75, which is not too shabby for an armored vehicle.

This unparalleled symbol of wealth and power can be purchased from Southern S.A. South Autos in GTA Online for $698,250.

Note: These are the opinions of the writer.