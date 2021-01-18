5 best cars in GTA Online for players who are on a tight budget

GTA Online is a diverse universe, and not all missions demand the same kind of skills and expenditure.

Some missions merely require a decent car with decent acceleration and a couple of pistols, efficient enough to knock the enemy out of the way.

For players on a tight budget, it would be wise not to spend top dollar on a super fancy car that hosts extraordinary features, never before seen or heard of in the game. A decent car with good speed and smooth brakes often does just as well as expensive vehicles when the quests are simple in nature.

This article takes a look at the five best GTA Online cars for a player who is on a tight budget.

Top 5 cars in GTA Online for players who are on a tight budget

#5 - The Gauntlet

The Gauntlet is a muscle car based on the popular Dodge Challenger. Like the Challenger, the Gauntlet also sports smooth and classic lines on its sleek body and distinctive hood scoops that set the car apart from its contemporaries.

Equipped with a powerful turbocharged V8 engine, the Gauntlet has high acceleration and is recorded at a top speed of 113.25 mph. The car hosts smooth handling and a durable framework.

Moreover, with the Gauntlet sparkling under the sun and whipping through the streets like a ball of fire, the player will never run out of style.

The Gauntlet costs $32,000 and can be bought from Southern San Andreas Autos in GTA Online.

#4 - Hotknife

Hotknife, standing true to its iconic name, features a hot red body and a cutting-edge framework. The overall structure of the car takes after the Ford Model A (1927 - 31).

The Hotknife showcases great performance, both as an off-road and on-road vehicle. While the acceleration of the car is quite decent, the car does suffer from average speed, recorded at 109.6 mph.

The car features good handling and smooth wheels and is essentially a fun ride that the player would not want to miss out on.

The Hotknife costs $90,000, which isn't bad for such a cool car in GTA Online.

#3 - The Phoenix

While the name of the car may border on cliche, the vehicle is certainly one of a kind.

In the looks department, the Phoenix takes heavily after the Pontiac Firebird, featuring rectangular headlights and an iconic hood scoop.

The Phoenix hosts high acceleration and decent speed, recorded at a maximum of 113.05 mph. However, the handling of the car is not as smooth as the player might expect, and it does require some getting used to.

The Phoenix is not available for purchase anywhere. It can only be stolen from people in GTA Online.

#2 - The Ruiner

The Ruiner may not be as flashy as other GTA Online cars, but it definitely makes up for that in performance.

The overall design of the car is inspired by the Pontiac Trans Am/Chevrolet Camaro. Also, The Ruiner hosts good acceleration and a top speed of 90.10 mph.

It costs only $10,000 and can also be stolen from an innocent person in GTA Online.

#1 - The Sabre Turbo

The Sabre Turbo is a popular choice in GTA Online and is based on the standard Sabre.

Equipped with a powerful 550 ci turbocharged V8, the Sabre hosts great acceleration and a top speed of 110.75 mph.

The car boasts smooth handling and wheels that seem to glide effortlessly over the ground instead of on the ground.

The Sabre Turbo costs $15,000 and is actually the most reliable car the player could buy in GTA Online on a tight budget.