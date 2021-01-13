5 best customizable cars in GTA Online as of January 2021

Nobody wants to spend a fortune on a classy looking car in GTA Online just to watch it getting blown to smithereens with a single bullet. Hence, customization is critical in the game — as is insurance.

A GTA Online car should only listen to its owner, and every player has a different taste. Customization allows the user to turn a cheap car into a flying dragon.

Five must-have GTA Online customizable cars in 2021

#5 - The Sultan

The Sultan is a popular choice in GTA Online and deserves all the fuss it has earned over the years.

Equipped with various sprays, stickers, and customizable parts, the Sultan is a wonderful car that a player can acquire without spending a single penny.

A quick and straightforward theft is all players need to add it to their collection.

This car is super fast, and with a few customizations, functions better than most others available in GTA Online.

#4 - The Vulcan Warrener

The Vulcan Warrener is a four-door sedan, and it hosts several customization options, making it one of the best customizable cars in the entire GTA Online world.

This vehicle may not resonate as a classy hybrid, but it has a sleek and durable design, sturdy enough to survive its fair share of minor accidents.

The car also comes with numerous cool wheel options in GTA Online, which are fun to customize.

At only $120,000 in-game, the Vulcan Warrener is unarguably bang for the buck.

#3 - The Sabre Turbo

The Sabre Turbo, a popular model of the Declasse, is a dynamic car that allows many customization options that might as well be unheard of in other GTA Online cars.

This muscle car doesn't come with protectors, which makes it all the more classy! Its wheels are smooth and encounter little to no friction, even at full speed.

The Sabre Turbo costs only about $1500 in-game, and with the right customization, works like a flying dragon!

#2 - The Futo

Like the Vulcan Warrener, the Fuco also looks like a slightly updated version of the vintage cars popular in the 1700s. However, players must never judge a book by its cover, especially in GTA Online.

Like the Sultan, the player can simply knock over a good fellow and claim this car as their own.

The customization options that come with the Futo allow gamers to turn this simple looking car into their dream vehicle. With features like colored wraps and whatnot, it is a popular choice in GTA Online.

#1 - The Elegy RH8

The Elegy RH8 is perhaps the best customizable car ever, considering that players neither have to kill an innocent guy or pay a single dollar to add it to their collection.

This highly customizable car is a free purchase in GTA Online for beginners and becomes available for order as soon as the game tutorial stops playing.

Note: This copy reflects the writer's personal opinion, and what may seem better for one may not be so for another.