5 best games like GTA 5 on Android under 500 MB

GTA 5 is an action-adventure game that offers a massive open-world to players. The game is filled with various missions that gamers have to complete for progress in the story.

Unfortunately, mobile gamers cannot enjoy GTA 5 on their Android devices. So, they can check out some other games of similar nature under 500 MB, which will definitely give off GTA vibes.

Most suitable alternatives for GTA 5 on Android

These are five of the best such titles under 500 MB:

#1 - MadOut2 BigCityOnline

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

Like GTA 5, this game also has an open-world map with an area of over 10 square kilometers. Players will have to use the weapons offered by the title to complete various missions.

MadOut2 has a good collection of vehicles and gets appreciated for its excellent car physics. Players can drive around in over 40 types of cars.

Size: 413 MB

Download it from here

#2 - Los Angeles Crimes

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

One of the best aspects of this action-adventure game is that it is playable offline. This game also revolves around crimes, like GTA 5.

Los Angeles Crimes offers six maps and five game modes to choose from. With over 10 million downloads, this title has a rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store.

Size: 315 MB

Download it from here

#3 - New Gangster Crime

Image via Woop Woop Games (YouTube)

Players will be reminded of GTA 5 when they step into the shoes of a gangster and complete various missions. Many are fond of the dynamic gameplay that this title offers.

New Gangster Crime can be enjoyed online as well as offline. Players will be provided with the necessary weapons required to complete many action-centric missions.

Size: 301 MB

Download it from here

#4 - Gang Wars: City of Mafia and Crime

Image via Google Play

The main moto for players will be to build their criminal empire in this title. They can start by recruiting gangsters and thugs who will be at their beck and call.

Gang Wars also offers an expansive map, which will surely make players look back to the map of GTA 5. This game gives players the option to pick from over 30 hero characters.

Size: 227 MB

Download it from here

#5 - Grand City Thug Crime Gangster

Image via DroidGameplaysTV (YouTube)

Players will be reminded of GTA 5 as soon as they see the poster of this game. There are four different gangster modes that they can indulge in.

Players can opt for the exciting challenge mode in Grand City Thug. There are ten levels in this mode, and players will find it hard to complete them as the difficulty increases with every level.

Size: 109 MB

Download it from here

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference