5 best games like GTA San Andreas for consoles in 2021

GTA San Andreas was a massive success in the gaming world. It had the perfect mix of gameplay and story elements, which made it a must-play title for every gamer.

The formula of GTA is very simple to imitate yet hard to master, but despite this, many games have tried to imitate the formula of the GTA games overtime, and some even add their own spin to the formula.

Best games like GTA San Andreas on consoles

#1- Sleeping dogs

Ever wondered what GTA would've been like in Asia? Well, look no further.

Sleeping dogs is a criminally underrated game about an undercover cop, "Wei Shen," who infiltrates one of the biggest triad gangs in Hong Kong and dismantles it from the inside.

The gameplay is just like GTA San Andreas with hijacking cars and shooting. On top of that, the game has martial arts. Players can engage in hand-to-hand combat with enemies like a proper chinese action film.

After playing Sleeping Dogs, all GTA fans will wish for a main entry in the GTA series to be set in Asia.

#2- Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs 2 is one of the most conceptually interesting games on this list.

Imagine GTA San Andreas with hacking, that is Watch Dogs. The game is set in an alternate version of San Francisco, which is controlled by an operating system called CTos, and the player is a hacker trying to take down the corrupt executives of the software.

Players can interact with the game world by hacking security cameras, traffic lights and smart cars. The Open world also offers a ton of possibilities with the hacking ability.

The game's story is also very much like GTA, as it parodies Sillicon Valley culture and is often funny in its representation of the tech industry as a whole.

#3- Mafia 3

Mafia 3 is a game that has divided the Mafia fanbase.

Mafia 3 is the third installment of the critically acclaimed Mafia series developed by 2K. The game was released in an unfinished state and was never really fixed. It left many Mafia fans dissatisfied and angry but it also had some supporters who accepted the game for what it was and enjoyed it.

The game has an open world set in 1960's New Bourdeux and the user plays as an ex-soldier who fought in the Vietnam war. Players need to build their mafia empire in the game and take over the city, piece by piece.

The game has a good story but where it lacks is the open world aspect. This is due to the game being released in an unfinished state.

#4- Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption is a game that every GTA fan should play.

Red Dead Redemption is a western-inspired game set in the wild west era of America. The game follows John Marston, a former outlaw, who is tasked with hunting down his old gang members to keep his family safe.

The open world is just like the GTA games with random events, wacky strangers and bounties to pick up.

Both Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption 2 are made by Dan Houser, the creator of the GTA series.

#5- Saints Row 4

Saints Row is popularly known as a GTA clone. The game probably knows it too, because it doesn't take itself too seriously.

Saints Row is like GTA San Andreas on crack. The story is ridiculous and self-aware, with the game constantly parodying other pop-culture franchises.

The gameplay is over the top, as players have access to laser guns and literal alien superpowers.

Saints Row 4 is a fun take on the GTA formula and should be tried by the fans of the GTA series.

