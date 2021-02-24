5 best GTA 5 mods for better graphics in 2021

Graphics certainly aren't everything in a game, but it sure helps if the texture on cars and streets in the rain looks absolutely pristine in GTA 5.

The modding community has taken it upon themselves to make GTA 5 look every bit as next-gen and beyond on the back of mods.

Over the years, the modding community has put out one gem after the other in terms of quality mods and useful tools for players to tinker with the game. If one feels that GTA 5 could do with a bit of a face-lift, there are a number of different types of graphics mods that they can try.

The mods on this list will help players play GTA 5 in a much more visually impressive way if their GPUs can handle it.

Top 5 mods with better graphics for GTA 5 in 2021

#5 - Project Realism

There is an age-old argument in gaming where one side of the fence prefers photo-realistic graphics and visuals while the other is all for more creative art-styles independent of reality.

While it ultimately boils down to personal preferences, most will be able to appreciate the absolute brilliance of photo-realistic mods in GTA 5.

Project Realism is one of the finer mods currently available and will overhaul the player experience quite a bit.

#4 - R☆hancer Photorealism Mod

This mod takes the concept of photorealism and applies to every possible asset in GTA 5: from cars to buildings and roadside signage.

Fans of photo-realistic graphics will certainly enjoy the many textures added to cars that allow for realistic reflections. They would expect the mod to work like most graphic mods with the visuals truly coming to life in the rain or in the night, but this mod looks just as good, if not better, in the daylight.

#3 - Realism Graphics Mod

Image via GTA5Mods

This takes a more blanket approach to visuals in GTA 5 and enhances the lighting effects to an insane degree.

The mod does a great job at making the sun feel like a strong presence with brighter days, and the absence of it making for darker nights.

While on paper, it might not sound like much, but the effects are absolutely pristine, as the game simply feels life-like due to the authentic lighting.

#2 - IllumidelicV | Vibrant Reshade Preset

Image via GTA5Mods

The complete inverse of photo-realistic and realism mods, this mod was built with the purpose of extracting as much visual brilliance out of GTA 5 as possible.

Instead of recreating realistic effects, the mod utilizes a combination of shades to create interesting lighting situations and textures.

The mod focuses on lighting and shaders in particular, and the results are absolutely fantastic. The effect that it achieves could be likened to the ones seen in Red Dead Redemption 2.

#1 - NaturalVision Evolved

NaturalVision has long been hailed as the king of graphic mods, and rightfully so. The mod makes the game look absolutely pristine using a number of neat tricks and makes for one heck of a visual experience.

NaturalVision Evolved is simply one of the best ways to experience GTA 5, and it is easy to see why it is one of the best mods currently available.