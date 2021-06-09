GTA 5 RP wouldn't be what it is today without its colorful cast of characters. The Indian servers also have quite a few unique and memorable characters trying to make their mark on roleplaying.

GTA 5 RP is a FiveM mod that turns the sandbox action-adventure game into an RPG. Roleplaying on a GTA 5 RP server refers to creating a fictional character and playing the part of that character in the game world. There are quite a few popular servers in India for GTA 5 RP like SVRP, HTRP and Legacy RP.

While most Indian servers do not engage in serious roleplaying like their Western counterparts, there are still quite a few characters that stand out because of their unique traits and convincing roleplay.

Here are a few such characters that have left their marks on the Indian GTA 5 RP streaming community.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer. The characters on this list are not ranked in any particular order.

5 best GTA 5 RP characters from Indian servers

1) Arnav Walker

Arnav Walker is a character roleplayed by Arnav Chaudhury, better known by his YouTube channel, Arnav Gaming. He is the leader and founder of the gang Red Mafia on the Subversion RP (SVRP) server. Arnav Walker often engages in gang wars with Red Mafia's rival gang, Vagos, for control of Los Santos. He has also appeared on the Hydra Town RP (HTRP) and Legacy RP servers.

2) Joseph Taco

Joseph Taco is roleplayed by Shobith "TbOne" Rai, and is popularly called Joseph Chacha by other roleplayers. Joseph stands out from most other characters because of the fact that he is an older man with a receding hairline. While most roleplayers attempt to make their character as fashionable as possible, TbOne has decided to go for a comic look.

He acts his part as an older guy, often advising others and sharing some hilarious experiences of his own. This has earned him the nickname of "Chacha" which means uncle.

3) Tillu Galoch

Qaiser Khan, better known as Qayzer Gaming, is a Pakistani streamer who plays GTA 5 RP with his character Tillu Galoch. His funny antics have won the hearts of thousands as Tillu is a well-known character on the Indian servers.

Qayzer Gaming plays on the SVRP server and Tillu is recognizable from his unique accent, which is intentionally meant to be humorous.

4) Shiva Nayak

Aditya Sawant, better known as Dynamo Gaming, roleplays a police officer named Shiva Nayak. He plays on his own server, HTRP, and his character is known for being a not-so-serious cop; often engaging in hilarious activities like singing parodies and reciting witty poetry.

5) Mr. Marlega

Javier "Raka" Marlega is a well-known character played by Rishab Karanwal aka RakaZone Gaming. He often has run-ins with the police, including one where he was permanently banned from the Legacy RP server. Marlega is known for his sense of humor as well as his rampant criminal activities. Although he has played on many servers in the past, he mostly plays on the SVRP server nowadays.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod