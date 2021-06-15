5 best GTA characters that deserve a comeback in GTA 6

The GTA series has introduced several iconic characters who have left their mark in video game history. From fleshed-out protagonists to interesting supporting characters, the GTA series has always delivered something off-beat and quirky.

Many of these characters have their own fanbase, and Rockstar has often surprised their fans in various ways. They've occasionally brought back these characters, while other times, they've hidden them in Easter eggs.

Many rumors about GTA 6 have been doing the rounds lately, and fans can only speculate about the future. Although Rockstar is unlikely to bring back characters from the 3D Universe, fans would be delighted if they got to see some of those characters.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

5 best GTA characters that should be brought back in GTA 6

5) Huang Lee

GTA Chinatown Wars is the last game in the GTA series made for handheld devices. The game has no voiceover, and all the dialogs are text-based.

Huang Lee is much more refined than Mike from GTA Advance. He is portrayed as a spoiled brat of a triad boss who is arrogant and sarcastic. The main highlight of the game's plot was the interactions between him and his uncle.

The handheld-exclusive release meant that the game never got the recognition it deserved. Hence, it would be interesting to see Huang returning in GTA 6.

4) Ken Rosenberg

Ken Rosenberg can be best described as a lawyer suffering from a perpetual state of anxiety. His first appearance was in GTA Vice City, where he is a major character in the storyline. He also plays a major role in its sequel, GTA San Andreas.

Ken is portrayed as a coward and serves as the comic relief in both games, making any situation hilarious. His personality is fairly convincing, and he never goes overboard with his pessimistic outlook and anxiety.

3) Niko Bellic

Niko Bellic from GTA 4 is one of the series' most popular protagonists. He is a character with a lot of complexity, and his tragic tale is one of the greatest Rockstar has ever developed.

It would be unlikely to see him engaged in the world of crime again, as GTA 5 does mention him being out of the scene. His fans, on the other hand, would be overjoyed with any mention of him, even if it was an Easter egg.

2) Victor Vance

Several GTA 6 rumors mention a return to Vice City in the 80s. This could be a great excuse to bring back characters from the 80s in the 3D Universe.

Victor Vance is one of the noblest protagonists in the series, and his tragic story ends at the beginning of GTA Vice City. GTA Vice City Stories, another handheld-exclusive title, didn't garner much popularity and remains underrated.

It would be interesting to see Victor get involved in the plot of GTA 6 or be referred to in the game.

1) Tommy Vercetti

Tommy Vercetti was the series' first voiced character, and Ray Liotta's voice in the Scarface-inspired plot was a perfect combination.

Tommy Vercetti is one of the most loved characters in the GTA franchise. His personality may not be as human as Niko's or as outrageous as Trevor's, but being the archetypal strong, silent type, he has his own appeal.

Fans will certainly be delighted if he is brought back for GTA 6 if the setting is indeed Vice City.

