5 best GTA Online Stunt Races in February 2021

While one could argue that fighting, bullets and thievery are the core elements of the GTA franchise and GTA Online, it simply wouldn't be true. The franchise has proved that it has pursuits outside of the combat arena with its inclusion of competitive racing.

Stunt Races are perhaps the most boundary-pushing races in GTA Online as they prioritize fun over realism and physics. The purpose of a Stunt Race is to pump the player full of adrenaline and throw enough obstacles in their way to either keep them interested or have them quit out of rage.

Here, we take a look at 5 of the best Stunt Races currently available in the game.

5 ridiculously fun GTA Online Stunt Races in February 2021

#5 Transform - Odyssey

Nothing gets wackier and more chaotic than a Transform Race in GTA Online, and Odyssey might just be one of the best maps in this race type.

The race features the Mallard, the Seashark, the Manchez and the fan-favorite Ruiner 2000. This line-up of vehicles alone is enough to draw players towards this particular match type in GTA Online.

This race can get pretty long, with enough pitfalls for the player to stumble into. It essentially takes players through the entire length of the Los Santos and Blaine County map in the game, making for one heck of a journey across the state.

Advertisement

#4 Stunt-Maze Bank Ascent

One of the OG Stunt Races added to GTA Online as part of the Cunning Stunts update, Maze Bank Ascent is symbolic of the kind of creativity that Rockstar displays time and time again.

As the name suggests, this race takes place in Downtown, and the player must dodge all sorts of obstacles, even bowling pins, to make it to the finish line. The race throws all sorts of challenges towards the players and is one of the most exciting stunt races in GTA Online.

Players are restricted to using only the Tropos Rallye and Omnis (if the Custom Cars setting isn't turned on).

#3 Transform - Vinewood Thrills

Advertisement

Nothing screams excess in GTA Online more than zooming past the Vinewood sign in the hills in an especially expensive car or plane. Transform Races up the ante quite a bit, forcing players to get comfortable with vehicles that they wouldn't normally be driving.

Vinewood Thrills isn't a very long track but has enough variety to daze players with the number of things they needs to be wary of. GTA Online has a tonne of exciting match types, but few have been able to capture the raw adrenaline and ridiculousness of Transform Races.

#2 RC - Beach Please

RC Racing has been a part of the GTA franchise for a very long time. GTA Online takes that same concept but drives it up several notches with elaborate maps and a ton of interesting layouts.

Advertisement

Beach Please is the quintessential RC Race, complete with a fantastic map layout as well as a scenic location. The differences in the surface after checkpoint 13 makes for an interesting challenge, and it takes some time to master the circuit in GTA Online.

RC Racing can sometimes be more challenging than conventional races, given just how nimble and powerful the cars can be.

#1 Hotring Circuit - Sandy Shores

Sandy Shores might be a dilapidated, long-lost memory of a town, but it still makes for some really great racing, especially with the Hotring Circuit. What makes a Hotring Circuit especially fun is the fact that there are no intricate corners or tough braking decisions. The only thing that counts is speed.

This stock car race has a number of interesting obstacles and is definitely one that NASCAR fans would enjoy.