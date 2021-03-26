5 best GTA San Andreas graphics mods for low-end PCs in 2021

The joy of booting up a rusty, old PC and rediscovering one's love for older games like GTA San Andreas is truly a joyous experience. But occasionally, fans are met with the harsh reality that some of their most beloved games from the past might not have aged all that well in terms of graphics and visuals.

This is exactly where the modding community comes in, waves the proverbial wand, and helps to vastly improve the visual experience. Thankfully, the GTA community has one of the most active modding communities that regularly puts out mods for even older titles in the series like GTA San Andreas.

Yet, aged GPUs might not have the power required for graphics mods that demand a lot of processing power. If that is the case, then fans are in luck, as there are several mods that cater to old GPUs, not to tax them past their limit.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 GTA San Andreas graphics mods for low-end PCs in 2021

#1 - ENBSeries Krevetka Graphics

Players can often underestimate the power of realistic highlights and shadows and just how much of an impact they have on the overall visuals of the game.

GTA San Andreas has some pretty textures and lighting. But taking things up several notches in terms of shadows and highlights works wonders for the game. This mod specifically aims at that area of the visuals, and it isn't all that taxing on aging GPUs.

#2 - SA Revision Final X Cloud Work

This mod introduces several new shaders that add a ton to the game without being too tough on old GPUs. Through this mod, GTA San San Andreas looks every bit as modern as one could possibly hope for and could almost pass as a 2008 game.

It is mods like these that truly showcase just how ingenious the modding community is with regards to how they can improve on masterful games like GTA San Andreas.

#3 - MMGE 1 for Low-End PC

Letting go of old hardware can be especially tough for gamers as it means giving up a beloved part of their lives. If players want to keep their clunky old PCs around, they might need the help of mods such as these to enjoy their favorite games.

This mod helps smooth over certain textures and adjust lighting and shaders to make the game feel that much more pleasing to look at.

#4 - SA Revision Beta 1.1

ENB mods and shaders are infamous for just how much they can upgrade the visual experience of GTA games. And this mod does a great job at showcasing just that.

Players will have a far easier time immersing themselves in the game world when they're not looking at potato textures, and this mod helps in doing just that. The mod isn't as taxing on older or lower-end hardware, which makes it one of the best of its kind.

#5 - RenderX 4.0 Reborn (Low)

"Realistic" graphics have often been a hot topic for gamers since it is a rather large blanket term that doesn't exactly detail what awaits players. Whether it means photorealistic graphics or high-res textures, which is to say?

But this mod does a great job at improving the overall visual quality of GTA San Andreas with regards to photorealism. But the best part is that it is accessible to all configurations of PC, making it that much easier for low-end hardware.