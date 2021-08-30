5 best GTA San Andreas mods for PC (August 2021)

GTA San Andreas is a game that has reached legendary status over the years. Players remember it with great respect for the amazing times it showed them. This title could be the defining moment for many player's childhoods, making them the gamer they are today.

Along with the fantastic story and advanced 3D graphics for the time, GTA San Andreas was a gold mine for the modder community. It was ahead of its time for the graphics, and modders loved messing around with the game to customize it as they wanted.

The modder community heavily supports GTA San Andreas, and there are countless mods for the title. Users still love to try out these mods to spice things up a little bit.

Most enjoyable PC mods for GTA San Andreas as of August 2021

5) Gravity Gun Mod

The gravity gun mod for GTA San Andreas lets players use a futuristic gravity-controlling weapon.

It lets them pull an object towards them and then shoot it with a thrust in the direction the gun is pointed.

4) Superman Mod

The Superman mod for GTA San Andreas changes the protagonist in the game to the superhero. Gamers can play as a character with superpowers such as the power to fly around the map, telekinesis, and the ability to blow things up.

Having such powers in GTA makes the game a unique and fun experience.

3) Parkour/Tricking Mod

The parkour/tricking mod for GTA San Andreas lets users do tricks and stunts. They can run around the map while climbing buildings with this mod. Players can also jump from heights without taking damage.

Handstands, backflips, frontflips, and somersaults; gamers can make CJ do it all. This mod is unique as it changes how they play the game and adds a fun element.

2) Double Wield All Weapons Mod

The double wield all weapons mod for GTA San Andreas is pretty straightforward, as its name. If players use this mod, they can dual wield all the weapons in the game.

This drastically increases the damage output that they can dish out. Gamers can use two rifles or even two combat shotguns to wreak havoc around San Andreas.

1) Cheat Menu Mod

The cheat menu mod for GTA San Andreas lets players open up a menu with all the cheats in the game. Besides cheats, it also gives them complete access to everything in GTA San Andreas.

Gamers can change their character model, spawn any vehicle in the game, teleport to any place on the map, activate God mode, and do much more. This mod is the total package when it comes to changing things in GTA San Andreas, and that's why it's at the top of the list.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

