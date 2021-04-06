5 best GTA San Andreas mods for realism in 2021

A pillar of the gaming history, GTA San Andreas has crossed 15 years since its release, and players still can't can't seem to get enough.

From complete gameplay overhauls to minor quality of life changes, the GTA San Andreas modding community continues to remain active today, in an attempt to keep their beloved game alive and kicking.

Here's 5 curated mods for players that are looking to add a little bit more realism to their GTA San Andreas experience in 2021.

5 best realism mods for GTA San Andreas in 2021

1. V Graphics mod

The GTA SA - V Graphics mod is an ENB series reshade that aims to recreate the atmosphere of GTA 5 with an extensive shadow and lighting overhaul. Applying this mod is a no-brainer for anyone looking to get a more realistic-looking San Andreas to romp about in.

2. First-Person mod

For a truly immersive experience, players can apply the First Person mod to their game to truly feel as if they're in the shoes of Carl Johnson. While some of the animations that were designed for a third-person perspective may look off, the mod itself makes for a fresh experience.

3. GTA SA IV Los Santos Re-Textured

By importing GTA 4's textures into San Andreas, the game's pastel look is completely eliminated, as roads, houses and materials have a much more realistic and gritty look. The higher resolution and varied textures make for a radically different Los Santos that players can re-learn.

4. 90s AVP Reborn 2.0

Improved Car Model Graphics (image Credits: moddb.com)

90s Atmosphere Vehicles Pack Reborn 2.0 replaces the low poly count models of the in-game cars with high-poly detailed versions that keep the essence of San Andreas' vehicles the same, while upping the visual fidelity of the existing cars.

5. CJ Remastered Graphics Mod

CJ Remastered (image via: mixmods.com.br)

How better to up GTA San Andreas' realism than to improve upon the protagonist's visuals. Bringing the textures and details on Carl Johnson's ped model up to modern standards, the CJ Remastered mods up the detail on not just his skin and face textures, but also his clothing.

