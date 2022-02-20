5 best GTA San Andreas PC mods for more money

Most GTA fans would get bored of the games without mods after completing the campaigns. Some of these mods make significant changes, while others improve areas where the game lacks polish.

Several mods for GTA San Andreas allow players to earn more money. While this may seem unnecessary, it's pretty helpful for players who prefer to get cash without using any cheats. Furthermore, some of these are entertaining and may add to the game's replayability.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Unique mods for GTA San Andreas to get more money without cheats

5) Money Giver

This is a simple script mod that allows players to add money with the press of a button. They can choose how much money they want to put in from various options. It can also decrease the total amount of money.

Download here

4) Ped Money Tweaker

This mod is somewhat similar to the previous one, but it has much more customizability. The included INI (.ini) file can be edited to set how much money each type of pedestrian carries.

This mod is perfect for players who wish to get rich in-game without using cheats. They can insert their desired value next to the "Multiplicator" field in the INI file. For example, putting in 10 will increase the minimum and maximum loot from an NPC 10 times.

Download here

3) Securicar Drop Money

Not all players like to use shortcuts to get rich in the game. After all, doing so results in draining out all the fun from the game. This mod makes it so that all security vans in GTA San Andreas will be carrying money inside, much like GTA 4 and 5.

Players will need to blow up the vans to collect the money they carry. This applies to all the security vans that appear in-game.

Download here

2) Take the Money and Run

This is the first part of a very old mission mod. The mission is procedurally generated, and this provides a high replayability value. That is, it plays out differently each time it is carried out, and players can get away with a lot of money by the end of it.

Download here

1) Transporter Robbery

This is the second part of the mission mod linked above. Just like the previous mission, players get to steal a lot of money, but this time, it's from a security van. However, they don't need to blow the vehicle up like in the Securicar mod.

Download here

Edited by Yasho Amonkar