5 best GTA Vice City graphics mods to download for free

GTA Vice City is known for many things, and breathtaking visuals aren't one of them. The game had good graphics for its time, but the visuals are worse than mobile games by today's standards.

Despite being one of the most successful games of all time, Vice City still has a large fan base, many of whom can't get enough of it and frequently return to the huge city. So the modding community took it upon themselves to bring the game into the present era.

This article lists some of the best free graphic enhancement mods for Grand Theft Auto Vice City.

Best free graphics mods for GTA Vice City

5) GTA Vice Cry Reborn

The modding community has produced a slew of graphic tweaks throughout the years, but none quite compare to this classic surface blender. Returning to GTA Vice City is usually a nostalgic experience, but the terrible graphics and dull textures can be aggravating, especially for young players who are used to games like GTA 5.

This mod, on the other hand, adds brilliance to the virtual environment by replacing the light shades with brighter hues.

4) GTA Vice City Widescreen Fix

This is another fantastic mod that enhances the game's texture quality and brings the old city to life. By installing this mod, gamers will be able to play GTA Vice City at extraordinarily high resolutions. The improvements in color quality and texture are incredible.

3) GTA VC ICEnhancer 3.0

GTA Vice City ICEnhancer 3.0 is likely one of the best and most popular graphic mods for GTA Vice City. This mod enhances the game's colors and improves the entire graphic quality by adding shadows, adding specific graphics, mixing shadows, and much more.

2) Project2DFX

When GTA Vice City came out two decades ago, Rockstar had to set some restrictions on graphic effects like coronas in order to accommodate PC hardware.

However, in 2021, such restrictions are no longer necessary, which is where Project2DFX comes in. It does a decent job of reducing these restrictions and boosting the game's overall aesthetics.

1) Vice City Remastered HUD Interface

Vice City Remastered HUD, as the name suggests, works on the featured icons, remastering UI elements, and improving the resolution of the game's materials. This mod will make the PC version look almost identical to the Android remasters.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Which GTA Vice City mod is the best, according to you? Let us know in the comments below!

