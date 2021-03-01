5 best off-road vehicles in GTA Online in March 2021

Off-road vehicles are useful for all sorts of missions and activities in GTA Online. They provide players with an avenue for escape by opening up a major part of the map that is not covered by roadways.

While these vehicles are quite convenient for missions and heists, the lack of armor on a majority of them can be a detriment.

Off-road vehicles in GTA Online are not just handy when going off-road but can also be modified to be visually appealing. Here, we take a look at some of the best off-road vehicles in the game.

5 best off-road vehicles in GTA Online right now

#5 BF400

The Nagasaki BF400 might not be the fastest vehicle in GTA Online, but it is an exceptionally well-balanced vehicle that is way more nimble than it looks. The bike offers a lot of grip on the most uneven surfaces in the game.

If the player is looking for a sturdy and relatively cheap bike, the BF400 is a good choice.

Price: $95,000

#4 Willard Faction Custom Donk

The Faction Custom Donk is an especially great-looking vehicle in GTA Online. In terms of ground clearance, no other off-road vehicle even comes close to the Donk.

While technically not an off-road vehicle, the Faction Custom Donk has exceptional grip off-road. The Donk might not be very fast, but its appearance makes it an appealing buy for players.

Price: Obtained by upgrading the original Willard Faction at Benny's

#3 Ramp Buggy

The Ramp Buggy is worth every cent of its absolutely massive price tag. Simply going down the highway and sending oncoming cars hurtling through the air is something players can never get tired of.

Apart from the obvious, the Ramp Buggy packs quite the punch when it comes to speed and acceleration. However, it can often lose traction and spin out.

While it is not the best car to drive off-road, it is still a great addition to one's garage in GTA Online.

Price: $3,192,000

#2 Maibatsu Manchez

The Maibatsu Manchez was introduced during the Cayo Perico Heist. It later became available for purchase in the game, much to the delight of the fanbase.

In terms of performance, the Manchez is not as great as the other dirt bikes in the game. However, one of the things that make the bike stand out among the rest is the fact that it can pop wheelies like nobody's business.

Its ability to maintain wheelies at relatively high speeds without bucking the player off makes it an easy sell in GTA Online.

Price: $67,000

#1 Maxwell Vagrant

One of the fastest off-road vehicles in GTA Online, the Vagrant more than makes up for its massive price tag with its brilliant performance. The car isn't just a beast when going straight, but it is also pretty smooth around a corner and rarely goes into full spin.

The Vagrant proves that top speed and acceleration aren't the only things that make a car quick. It can hold its own around a corner with its competent handling and braking.

Price: $2,214,000