5 best offline games like GTA Vice City for low-end Android devices

GTA Vice City is one of the best games in the Grand Theft Auto franchise that players worldwide are fond of. GTA Vice City revolves around gangsters and is filled with exciting missions.

Sadly, players with low-end Android devices cannot download the Android version of GTA Vice City. However, they can check the list below for some similar offline games that will run smoothly on their devices.

Best offline replacements for GTA Vice City for low-end Android devices

These are five of the best such games that players can try out:

#1 - Grand Gangstar Miami City Theft

Players will like this game, which portrays Miami City and will remind them of GTA Vice City. This is because the Rockstar Games classic’s map is inspired by this city.

Players will have to complete many missions and heists provided by Grand Gangstar Miami. The game has a download size of 77 MB only and has a rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here

#2 - Miami Crime Vice Town

This title is a third-person shooter that offers the necessary weapons and explosives for players to defeat enemies. Miami Crime Vice Town also gets appreciated for its graphics.

Like GTA Vice City, players can take out cool vehicles, like cars and bikes, for a spin. The game also offers various rewards to players.

Download it from here

#3 - New Gangster Crime

This game also revolves around the life of and crimes committed by a gangster, like GTA Vice City. This title offers engaging and exciting missions to its players.

New Gangster Crime has a good collection of weapons and vehicles, which players can utilize as and when they require. This title is also appreciated for its dynamic gameplay.

Download it from here

#4 - Vice Gangster Town: Vegas Crime City

This is an open-world game that revolves around crime, like GTA Vice City. From stealing cars to shooting enemies, players will have a fun time playing it.

Vice Gangster Town can run smoothly on low-end Android devices and takes up less storage space. It can be downloaded for free and has an excellent rating of 4.6 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here

#5 - Los Angeles Crimes

This is an open-world, action-adventure game that can be played offline, like GTA Vice City. Players can switch between first-person and third-person views, as per their choice.

There are six maps and five game modes that they can enjoy. Los Angeles Crimes supports Bluetooth controllers and gets appreciated for its realistic character movements and animations.

Download it from here

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.