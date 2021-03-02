5 best starter weapons in GTA Online

When a player first passes through the loading screen in GTA Online, they are likely to spawn right in the middle of an intense firefight, where they will find themselves hilariously outgunned. The game can feel extremely uninviting when starting out, and the progression can feel simply too complex and out of reach.

However, GTA Online always makes sure that the player has enough avenues to make money. One of the best ways through which players can start accumulating some Cash and RP in the game is by replaying Contact Missions, specifically Gerald's.

However, in order to be more efficient in Contact Missions, players will need guns. There are a few weapons that might come in handy when starting out in GTA Online, and they should be on every beginner's shopping list.

What are the best starter weapons in GTA Online?

#5 Pump Shotgun

Shotguns are quite possibly one of the most reliable weapons in a close-range combat situation in GTA Online. However, these weapons wouldn't be as dependable in Freemode because most of the fights would be long range.

This means they should get something that can deal damage over long distances such as some of the other weapons on the list. Having said that, it never hurts to have a shotgun around as it always comes in handy at close range.

#4 Micro SMG

Advertisement

Micro SMGs come into use especially during Contact Missions when the player is tucked away in their armored vehicle and doing drive-bys on enemies. The Micro SMG might not be able to do a lot of damage, but the sheer volume of projectiles shot at a rapid fire rate will eventually win the player a lot of fights in GTA Online.

Therefore, if the player is looking for something fast and deadly, then the Micro SMG should be right up their alley.

#3 Homing Launcher

Advertisement

Every once in a while, GTA Online players will come across an Oppressor MKII griefer who is trying to bomb them into oblivion. This is when guns are no longer as effective, and the players need to break out the big boys.

The Homing Launcher, as the name suggests, launches a missile that will chase down the target relentlessly. If popping off shots becomes too slow, then the Homing Launcher provides a quick and easy way to dispatch enemies with ruthless efficiency.

#2 AP Pistol

Unlocked at Rank 33, the AP Pistol is the single-most effective handgun in GTA Online. The weapon is revered by players because of its high rate of fire and little-to-no recoil.

The lack of recoil allows players to maintain their sights on a target and hit them continuously without the risk of missing a shot. Once the enemy has been locked on, it is almost impossible to escape the wrath of an AP Pistol.

#1 Special Carbine

Advertisement

The Special Carbine is unlocked early in GTA Online and will continue to be a big part of a player's loadout later in the game.

The go-to weapon for almost every player in GTA Online, the Special Carbine is the most well-balanced and reliable weapon in the game. The MKII version is something that players should keep an eye out for once they have progressed far enough in GTA Online.