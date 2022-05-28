5 best Vehicle Cargo warehouses to buy in GTA Online

One of the best ways to make money in GTA Online, the online component of Grand Theft Auto 5, is by purchasing property and starting a business. With this week’s update, Rockstar Games has given players an amazing opportunity to purchase Vehicle Cargo warehouses for a whopping 30% discount.

In GTA Online, Vehicle Warehouses are required to carry out Vehicle Cargo Missions. It helps in the storage of sourced vehicles across Los Santos and Blaine County. Players can fill warehouses with up to 40 stolen vehicles, which includes both standard and high-end vehicles. Only one vehicle warehouse can be owned per player.

Once a player registers as a CEO in GTA Online, they can purchase an office and start an import/export business.

What would be the ideal Vehicle Warehouse in GTA Online?

While investing in a warehouse, one should base their decision on two things – location and the impact this has on the ease of import and export delivery. Even though the initial investment is high, the price of the warehouse reflects the convenience of the its location.

The cheapest ones are in narrow, restricted areas or areas with high gang activity, while the more expensive locations have larger open spaces. With that being said, let’s look at the top five vehicle warehouses to purchase in GTA Online.

Top 5 Vehicle Warehouses to buy in GTA Online

5) La Puerta Vehicle Warehouse

Price - $2,735,000

After discount - $1,914,500

This is undoubtedly one of the most famous locations for a warehouse. It is near Marina's helipad and close to a CEO’s office. There is a parking lot right outside so there is plenty of space to park in Cargobob. The garage door is directly on the street, which makes it easier when taking a car. It is the closest to most drop-offs during sale missions.

The only con would be that it is quite hard in the pocket as the initial investment is too high, however, the convenice it brings to the table makes up for the cost.

4) La Mesa Vehicle Warehouse

Price - $1,500,000

After discount - $1,050,000

It is one of the most convenient warehouses since it is close to most delivery locations, making it the most cost-effective. It is also located right off the freeway, making it easily accessible and the most profitable for selling missions.

It is one of the most popular vehicle warehouses in GTA Online. Thus, if players are in the solo lobby, it can be hard to get in and out safely. There is a price difference of over one million between La Puerta and La Mesa, so that will also come into play on deciding between the two.

3) LSIA Vehicle Warehouse

Price - $ 2,170,000

After discount - $1,519,000

The best thing about this warehouse is its location. It is located very close to the Los Santos International Airport (LSIA) and the freeway. Even though it is a little harsh on the pockets, it is relatively more private.

This location is for those looking to leave an imprint in the minds of the masses. The sight of someone alighting from a private jet to take delivery of a hypercar is just the push required for people to get on their feet to work.

2) El Burro Heights Vehicle Warehouse

Price - $1,635,000

After discount - $1,144,500

This warehouse has the best location in terms of being away from the enemy’s eyes, as it is not in a prime location. It is located in the middle of a suburban wasteland, and is not as pricey as compared to other warehouses in the list.

The property comes with a storage space of 40 vehicles, which allows players to earn more. Since the warehouse is on a 30% discount this week, players should definitely check this one out.

1) Murrieta Heights Vehicle Warehouse

Price - $2,850,000

After discount price - $1,995,000

This warehouse is located in East Los Santos and can be purchased from SecuroServ in GTA Online. Like others, it too has storage space for up to 40 vehicles. The easiest way out of this place would be to drive the car right up the hill located out front and right onto the highway.

It also has a convenience store right down the street and is located close to a ravine in case the player needs a quick getaway.

Although the upfront costs for some of these warehouses seem to be quite a pinch on the pockets of the players, their profitability is significant enough to justify the same.

Depending on the right choice of warehouse, it wields more value for players to earn more profit money than others. The golden rule for choosing an investment is to look at its location and accessibility.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

