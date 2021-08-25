5 cars from GTA Vice City that should be brought back in GTA 6

GTA Vice City had a broad range of cars, from lightning fast racing ones to huge muscle cars, all of which were extremely cool and unique in their own right.

The automobiles in GTA games have a clear ancestry that can be traced back to earlier versions of cars from previous era games. They are subsequently improved and remodeled as per the setting of the new game.

These are some of the most legendary automobiles from Grand Theft Auto Vice City that should return to GTA 6. Fans will enjoy new versions of these cars, especially since the upcoming game is said to be set in modern day Vice City.

GTA Vice City cars that should return in GTA 6

5) Infernus

The Infernus (image via Rockstar Games)

The Infernus is the first car that comes to mind when discussing iconic vehicles.

It first appeared in GTA III and has featured in practically every subsequent game, including Vice City.

This car is one of the best examples of pure aesthetic beauty combined with tremendous performance. The Infernus is one of the quickest cars in the game, with a balanced power distribution and the highest aerodynamic rating in Vice City.

Because the Infernus has such a high power output, it has some difficulty turning corners, just like many of the other cars in GTA.

4) The Stallion

The Stallion (image via Rockstar Games)

The Stallion is a car that appears in practically every GTA game and is well known for its great ability to perform drifts and doughnuts. Players can rip things up because this car has low down torque and sloppy rear wheel drive.

The Stallion's design varies depending on the version of GTA, but Vice City iterations are based on Ford Mustangs from 1964 to 1968 because of its lower size.

3) Banshee

Banshee (image via Rockstar Games)

This two-seater sports automobile is so popular that it has appeared in every GTA game from GTA III, including Vice City.

Vice City's rendition of the Banshee is designed to be smaller in width, making it look sleeker and more angular. Changes were also made to the headlights and taillights to fit with the era.

This car is a wonderful choice in the game if one wants speed, as it is one of the fastest cars in the franchise.

2) VCPD Cheetah

VCPD Cheetah (image via Rockstar Games)

The Cheetah first appeared in GTA Vice City and is one of the game's most vicious cars. The automobile is a lethal combination of speed, sleek looks and aggression.

It lives up to its reputation as one of GTA's most popular vehicles and many fans would want to see it return to GTA 6, as it fits in well with the retro-wave look.

1) Washington

The Washington (image via Rockstar Games)

The Washington is one of the best cars in the series, and is inspired by Bently. It is a deceptively quick automobile that, at first appearance, seems to be a luxury vehicle.

The Washington has tremendous speed and great handling, making it ideal as a law enforcement vehicle.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul