5 most challenging missions in GTA Vice City that took players ages to complete

GTA Vice City defines the childhoods of many old-school gamers. Undeniably one of the most iconic titles from the GTA franchise, Vice City allowed the kids of yesteryear to emulate the "gangsta life" that too while not defying the school-day bedtime.

However, GTA Vice City has had some of the most frustrating missions from the entire GTA franchise.

Some of the missions from GTA Vice City introduced young minds to a whole new world of pain. Some players surely discovered what 'rage quit' was at an early age, thanks to some of these missions.

This article dives into a list of five of the most difficult and frustrating missions from GTA Vice City.

Five most frustrating missions from GTA Vice City

5) Keep your friends close

Kicking things off with the final mission of GTA Vice City, 'Keep Your Friends Close' was an obvious nod to The Godfather and featured a sick shootout at a mansion. This mafia bloodbath of a mission is difficult because there is a lack of cover during the shootout. Good luck trying to fight the waves of mafia henchmen while taking damage constantly.

4) Death Row

The most frustrating missions in GTA Vice City involve driving a vehicle through insane traffic conditions within a set deadline. However, Death Row kicks things up a notch with insane driving followed by an insane shootout, leading to a rescue. If that doesn't make things difficult enough, players need to keep an eye on Lance's (the one being rescued) health bar.

3) Bombs Away

This one can be considered a demo version of Demolition Man, arguably the most frustrating mission in GTA Vice City. Players need to control an RC plane and use it to drop bombs on enemies as they shoot at it. Sounds fun? It most definitely is not, as controlling the RC plane is enough to set someone off like a time bomb.

2) Hit the Courier

This one is perhaps one of the easiest GTA Vice City missions on the list. Drive to the docks to intercept a courier, which arrives shortly by helicopter. Next, players will have to annihilate all the enemies present on the docks, all in stealth, as the player can get ambushed if spotted. However, that is not the hardest part of this mission.

The challenge is figuring out the controls of the helicopter and flying it away while still taking gunfire.

1) Demolition Man

This one right here is arguably the most frustrating mission from GTA Vice City. It is believed Darth Vader turned to the dark side to achieve enough Force needed to complete this mission. Everyone knows how that panned out.

The premise is pretty simple - place four bombs at different locations in a construction site within seven minutes. Sounds simple enough. However, the bombs need to be placed using an RC Plane while evading incoming attacks from the construction workers, who, by the way, have automatic rifles.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Also read: Everything available at the LS Car Meet in GTA Online

Edited by Srijan Sen