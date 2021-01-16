5 most dangerous GTA Vice City missions

For many, GTA Vice City is the best game in Grand Theft Auto history.

The way it takes players down memory lane, including hilarious quests and thrilling missions seen for the first time, is a delight for many.

But, of course, not all missions are supposed to be a casual walk in the park. Some assignments are deliberately hard to break through, which only adds to GTA Vice City's essence. A good game, as the saying goes, should never be all beer and skittles.

This article highlights the five most challenging missions of GTA Vice City.

Five most dangerous GTA Vice City missions

#5 - Loose Ends

Image via thirsty hyene, YouTube

Most difficult GTA Vice City missions involve handling whacky vehicles, which, by nature, are made susceptible to exploding in a blue ball of fire just to frustrate the heck out of the player.

Loose Ends, however, is nothing like that. On the contrary, it is one of the most funny and enjoyable missions in the game. The player has to battle through the wrath of angry agents, who, for obvious reasons, will stop at nothing to fire the brains out of the invader.

Advertisement

Trying to dodge all those bullets while attempting to clear out the ice-cream factory's grounds is certainly no easy feat, but it makes for a challenging mission.

#4 - Bombs Away

Image via Dennis, YouTube

Bombs Away is one of those frustrating missions the users would playing in GTA Vice City.

Tasked to fly an unbelievably small and berserk plane, players have to avoid gunfire while bombing all the Cubans on Starfish Island to smithereens before the target makes a run for it.

#3 - Death Row

Image via The GTA Gamers, YouTube

Advertisement

Like the telltale name of the mission indicates, Death Row is a battle against death. The player has to speed through GTA Vice City's bustling streets and race to the junkyard to save Lance. But, of course, rescuing him is not a piece of cake.

The gamer has to continually check on Lance's health meter and avoid any mishaps on the road. Moreover, the rival party wouldn't be too keen on letting Lance off the hook so easily. All the more trouble for the player.

#2 - Keep your friends close

Image via FTEVEZ, YouTube

Keep your friends close is the final mission in GTA Vice City.

This is why players have to complete the story objectives by facing one wave of vexed mafia after another before taking out Sonny Forelli to access his mansion. By the way, this structure offers little to no cover.

#1 - Demolition Man

Image via mkstudioslunn, YouTube

Advertisement

Demolition Man is unarguably the most challenging mission in GTA Vice City. Not surprisingly, players are supposed to plant four bombs at four different locations in a construction site within seven minutes.

As if that wasn't hard enough, they have to fly a helicopter inside the premises just to be chased by angry builders with all sorts of deadly weapons.

Demolition man is the perfect concoction of beautiful and dangerous.

Note: This copy reflects the writer's personal opinion, and what may seem better for one may not be so for another.