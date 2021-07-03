5 disappointing/missing elements from GTA 5 that need to be fixed for GTA 6

With rumors of GTA 6 heating up, fans of the franchise have been putting together their wish list and predicting what they can expect from GTA 6.

Considering the extended development time the game has got, expectations are astronomically high, but just being ambitious and building a colossal title doesn't make it perfect.

Here are five things Rockstar Games can fix as they transition from GTA 5 to GTA 6.

Also read: Earn 3x rewards in GTA Online on Mobile Operations Missions and Stockpile this week

Five aspects from GTA 5 that Rockstar should revisit/introduce for GTA 6

1) Better character creator for GTA 6 Online

GTA 5 Online's default character creator uses a wonky "inheritance" system that forces players to employ trial and error when designing their characters, making it incredibly frustrating and time-consuming.

Luckily the fix is easy as the community has already revamped this system in custom servers like NoPixel and will be an easy fix for Rockstar Games.

2) Player customization

A feature present before the HD era of GTA games, having the ability to work on a character's appearance beyond just clothes, was something players truly enjoyed. Turning CJ into an absolute buff beast at the gym or doing the opposite and feeding him "Cluckin' Bell" all day impacted his appearance that truly felt immersive.

Seeing this feature fade away has been bittersweet for most fans, and GTA 6 would definitely benefit if it made a return.

3) More silly and fun cheat codes

GTA 5's cheat codes paled in comparison to the cheat codes of old. Every fan of the franchise recalls browsing multiple cheat code websites searching for GTA San Andreas cheat codes on their platform and had an absolute blast using the "cars can swim" or "cars can fly" cheat.

The lack of these fun cheats in GTA 5 has locked out many console players from just having fun in the sandbox experience that Rockstar has created.

4) Fixing passive mode

In theory, GTA 5 Online's passive mode does its job but leaves a lot to be desired. Going into passive mode for most gamers means they don't want to harm or be harmed by other players on the server, but this doesn't stop them from being griefed.

When they leave their cars while in passive mode, they are now vulnerable to damage. Griefers continually destroy whatever vehicle players spawn before they get in, creating a vicious cycle.

5) Rewards for good behavior

While GTA Online claims to "reward" players who display good behavior, the actual prize for not being toxic is a pathetic $2,000, a number so laughable in GTA Online that it is barely enough to buy a paint job.

This disincentivizes good behavior and basically gives players the message that griefers can run rampant as they're only losing out on a pathetic $2,000 payout every few hours.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Also read: GTA 5 vs GTA 4: 5 major gameplay differences that resulted in the former's success

Edited by Ravi Iyer