5 discounted GTA Online cars that players should avoid this week

Rockstar Games has just released a new weekly update in GTA Online that is giving players a lot of discounts on vehicles. With the myriad vehicles that are available in the game and the prices they come in at, such discounts are often quite beneficial for players.

While discounts are always welcomed by players, one should note that not every car is worth purchasing. With that being said, let’s look at five discounted GTA Online cars that players should avoid this week at any cost.

Top 5 GTA Online cars to avoid this week

5) Coil Rocket Voltic

At number 5, we have the Coil Rocket Voltic, a modified sports car introduced in the Import/Export update of GTA Online. The car’s available for purchase at 30% off and is available for only $2,016,000 - $2,681,280.

Even though the car has a rocket booster attached to its rear, it shares the same electric engine just like the normal Voltic car. The attached rocket makes the car heavier, which impacts the handling. The car only has decent acceleration and top speed. The rocket booster gives a boost to the vehicle when used and the vehicle can reach between 0 and 130 miles per hour of speed in 1.5 seconds.

Despite the booster effect, players should note that if they're not careful enough while using the feature, the vehicle will be propelled forward and will easily crash into traffic. It’s not possible to get the best out of this car until and unless the road has no traffic, which appears to be difficult due to the busy roads of Los Santos.

4) Imponte Nightshade

At number 4, we have the Imponte Nightshade, a two-door muscle car introduced in the Executives and Other Criminals update of GTA Online. The car that gives homage to the classic vehicles of the 70s is currently available at 50% price, at only $292,500.

When it comes to performance, the car is powered by only a single-cam V8 engine with a 5-speed gearbox. This gives the vehicle only average top speed and acceptable acceleration, which makes one wonder why it should be purchased in the first place.

When using the full-throttle, wheelspin occurs every time, which makes it really hard to take sharp corners without losing grip. The car is strictly not recommended for racing due to it being on the heavier side, which other cars of the same class can easily excel at.

3) Nagasaki Blazer Aqua

Next on our list is the Nagasaki Blazer Aqua, an amphibious quad bike introduced with the Import/Export update of GTA Online. The vehicle is available for $792,000 - $1,053,360 at a discount of 40%.

Even though the vehicle has the ability to travel on both land and sea, its performance is a bit disappointing. The vehicle is powered by a small engine with a 6-speed gearbox, with power equally distributed among all wheels.

On land, the vehicle is reasonably fast, however it’s very prone to spinning out when driving fast due to its short wheelbase. Similarly, when on water, the vehicle is noticeably slower than expected and just keeps up with other boats in GTA Online.

2) Lampadati Casco

At number 2, we have Lampadati Casco, a classic grand tourer introduced in the Heists update of GTA Online. This week, the vehicle is available to purchase at a discount of 40% from $408,000 - $542,640.

The car definitely gives the vibe of vintage Italian supercars of the late 50s to early 70s. However, when it comes to the performance of the car, it doesn’t stand out much. The vehicle is powered by a single overhead camshaft V8 engine with four double-barrel downdraft carburetors.

Even though the car can reach good top speed, it tends to understeer and slide while taking corners. Players can get all the momentum when driving this car if it slides and crashes into traffic or environmental objects easily.

Players should look for alternate vehicles present in GTA Online if they want a vehicle that aids their gameplay and doesn't ruin it.

1) Jobuilt Phantom Wedge

Finally, we have the Jobuilt Phantom Wedge modified semi-trailer truck. Introduced first as part of the Import/Export update, it has been a part of Los Santos ever since. In the front, the vehicle has a defensive metal wedge to ram other vehicles. It’s available to purchase at a discount of 40% for $1,152,000 - $1,532,160.

Despite having a metal wedge as a weapon, the vehicle has decent overall performance. It has improved acceleration and top speed over its regular counterpart. It is powered by a single-cam V8 engine.

However, the extra metal wedge makes the vehicle one of the longest in GTA Online. This makes it difficult to navigate through streets, alleyways, buildings, and other constricted environments in the open world of Los Santos, which consists plenty of such venues.

Players should avoid this vehicle if they are looking for a weaponized vehicle that’s actually helpful.

To sum it up, players can still purchase these vehicles, however, they have more disadvantages than positives. Players should instead wait for the next weekly discount and look for another vehicle in the meantime.

